NEW RICHLAND — Sidney Schultz and Sophie Stork combined for 34 points but it wasn’t nearly enough as the NRHEG girls basketball team lost to W-E-M, 67-47, in Gopher Conference action on Tuesday night.
In a game that saw just five Panthers contribute on offense, Stork led the way with a massive double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds.
Schultz added 16 points and a game-high four assists. The remaining three NRHEG players that scored combined for 13 points.
The Panthers (2-2 overall, 1-2 Gopher) play again on Friday at home against undefeated Blooming Prairie.