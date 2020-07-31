The Owatonna U18 baseball team spotted Rochester Mayo an early six runs and was unable to come back in a 7-2 loss at Dartts Park on Thursday night.
The defeat ends the truncated season for the Huskies’ summer team that was made up primarily of incoming seniors and 2020 OHS graduates that would have played for the Legion Post 77 team had the organization not been forced to cancel its season. The team finishes with a solid 6-3 record with two of its losses coming to the Spartans in the final eight days of the regular season.
On Thursday, Owatonna trailed 6-0 after the first inning and scored both its runs in the sixth.
Matt Seykora paced the team with a pair of singles and while Ethan Walter smashed a double in the third to account for the team’s lone extra-base hit.
NOTE: The No. 8-seeded Owatonna U17 team hosts No. 9 Red Wing on Sunday at 6 p.m. in the first round of its single-elimination tournament. The field also includes No. 1 Mankato West, No. 2 Rochester Lourdes, No. 3 Austin, No. 4 Faribault, No. 5 Rochester Mayo, No. 6 Mankato East, No. 7 Rochester JM, No. 10 Rochester Century, No. 11 Kasson-Mantorville and No. 12 Northfield.