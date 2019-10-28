MAPLETON — A huge defensive stand and a Brennon Hoffmann interception return for a touchdown sealed a thrilling 37-27 victory for the No. 6-seeded Medford football team over second-seeded Maple River on Saturday night in the Section 2-AA semifinals.
The victory sends the Tigers (5-5 overall) into the section championship game for the first time in 12 seasons where they will travel to take on No. 1 Blue Earth Area on Friday at J-W-P High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Buccaneers defeated J-W-P, 50-22, in their semifinal game and enter the matchup against Medford sporting an 8-2 record with its only two losses coming against Pipestone Area and undefeated Jackson County Central of Class AAA. Blue Earth averages 37 points per game and has won its last four outings by an average score of 37-10. The Buccaneers defeated the Tigers, 34-15, in the opening round of the section tournament in 2017.
Against Maple River, Medford mounted a 10-0 advantage after the first quarter and led 30-27 deep in the fourth quarter as the Eagles drove into the red zone. On a last-depth pass attempt, Hoffmann picked off a Caden Ochsendorf throw and returned it for a touchdown to secure the electrifying victory on the road.
“This was a great team win,” Medford coach Jerome Johannes said. “So many guys played key roles in this win. I am proud of our effort, and excited to be playing for a section championship. This was a special win for our team, we have been through some ups and downs, and it is great to be getting on the right track again.”
The victory keeps the magical season alive for a Medford team that entered the postseason riding a four-game losing streak and sporting a 3-5 overall record. The return of quarterback, Willie VonRuden, though, has given the Tigers an extra dimension to their offense that was sorely missed in the second half of the season. Fresh off a huge performance against St. Clair/Loyola in the section opener, VonRuden accumulated 247 yards of total offense against Maple River and scored four touchdowns, two through the air and two on the ground. He completed a season-high 15 of 21 passes for 140 yards and added 107 yards on the ground.
Josiah Hedensten and Kael Hermanstorfer combined for 13 receptions for 124 yards and scored one touchdown apiece. Jerone Chavis finished second to VonRuden in rushing yards with 84 on 17 carries.
According to Johannes, the Tigers controlled much of the game on both sides of the ball and racked up 26 first downs and 365 yards of total offense while surrendering just 62 rushing yards and 199 passing yards.