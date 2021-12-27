It seemed like the Huskies were on the verge of their second win of the season Thursday night when they went into Eagan and had the hosting Wildcats on the ropes late in the third period with a one-goal lead.
In a major turn of events, Owatonna went from leading 4-3 to losing 5-4 to Eagan after the Wildcats forced overtime and lit the lamp with a game-winner to drop the Huskies to 1-7.
Owatonna started straying away from its offensive struggles in its rocky start to the season and even got the leg up on Eagan to open the game.
Nearly seven minutes into the tilt, sophomore forward Owen Beyer scored on an unassisted, even-strength goal for his first of the season and gave the Huskies an early 1-0 lead. Within the final two minutes of the period, the Wildcats tied it up at 1-1.
In the opening minutes of the second period, senior forward Tanner Stendel put the Huskies back in the lead off assists from Beyer and Benjamin Bangs for his fourth goal of the season.
While the second period remained scoreless after Stendel found the back of the net, the third period experienced an explosion of offense.
Eagan tied things up at 2-2 only 31 seconds into the period. A whole eight seconds later, the Wildcats scored their second goal of the period to go up 3-2 and forced all of the pressure on the Huskies to score.
Senior forward Caleb Vereide answered the challenge with his third goal of the season off an assist from Casey Pederson. A few minutes later, Stendel knocked in his fifth of the season and second of the game off an assist from Bangs to put Owatonna up 4-3 with six and a half minutes left.
Down and not out, the Wildcats rallied back and with under 30 seconds remaining in the game, Rowen Phillips scored the game-tying goal for Eagan to force overtime.
Owatonna was called for a two-minute minor for interference about a minute and a half into the overtime period.
After killing off a minute and a half of the penalty, Leighton Olson scored the lone power play goal of the game and won it for Eagan.
Senior netminder Sam Pfieffer got the start in goal for the Huskies and recorded 31 saves on 36 shots on goal for a .861 save percentage in 54:08 between the pipes.
Stendel (two goals), Bangs (two assists) and Beyer (one goal, one assist) all tied for leading the team in points with two each. Vereide (goal) and Pederson (assist) both recorded one point each.
The Huskies head into a holiday tournament with their first game slatted Tuesday afternoon against Burnsville before they come back to regular season games on Jan. 4 when they go on the road against Gentry Academy.