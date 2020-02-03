RED WING — This is exactly what the Owatonna gymnastics team can look like when its clicking on cylinders.
Registering 36-plus points in three of the four exercises and grabbing the top two individual spots in the all-around, the Huskies posted their best score of the year in a head-to-head Big Nine Conference match against Red Wing on Saturday and out-scored the Wingers 145.5 to 126.6.
The decision was especially pleasing to first-year head coach Evan Moe because it was one of just a small handful of times where the entire roster was healthy and available to compete at full-strength. Though it can cause some challenges in piecing-together a lineup, Moe is happy to have the luxury of possessing so many capable gymnasts at his disposal.
“We have used a lot of gymnasts this year,” Moe said. “This gives me so much ease-of-mind to know that we can work on developing these young athletes and have them work to a pretty high level, but also still have our aces that are mainstays in the lineups.”
Two of the Huskies’ unquestioned hammers have been juniors Lindsay Bangs and Lucy Macius. On Saturday against Red Wing, each of Bangs’ individual scores stretched above 9.0 and three finished at 9.5 or better. Macius earned two score of 9.0 or better and did not dip below 8.8.
Bangs’ top event came on the floor where she posted a meet-high 9.7. She also set the tone on the vault with a top score of 9.525 as the Huskies accounted for five of the top six scores in the event. Halle Theis finished in third place with a 9.325, just ahead of teammates Janessa Moore (9.25) and Macius (9.175). As a team, OHS scored a season-high 37.275.
“We had (Theis) step up and throw a huge score, which is nice to see from such a young athlete,” Moe said of the seventh-grader. “I am really proud of how the kids are stepping into their roles and bringing us back into an elite vault team. I am looking forward to postseason. We need those big vault scores to push us ahead of the competition moving forward.”
On the bars, Bangs scored a 9.5 in her two routines and led a pack of Huskies that registered the top five scores in the exercise as Owatonna finished with a season-best 36.025.
On the always-challenging balance beam, Bangs tied Red Wing’s Breck Bergin for top honors at 9.1. Kaelyn Smith came in third with an 8.85, just 0.05 of a point ahead of Macius in fourth.
Owatonna is back in action on Tuesday against Class AA, No. 1-ranked Lakeville North on the road before taking part in the annual Big Nine Conference meet on Feb. 8 at noon in Austin.