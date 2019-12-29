FARGO, N.D. — The Medford wrestling team sent four individuals to the Rumble on the Red tournament on Friday and Saturday, none of which finished on the podium.
Tate Hermes stitched together the strongest overall performance for the Tigers, winning three of his first four matches before being eliminated by Braeden Hendel of Mankato East by 7-1 decision in the consolation bracket. All three of his victories came against opponents with a .500 record or better.
Class A’s No. 1-ranked Willie VonRuden started the competition with back-to-back wins before losing to eventual 152-pound champion, Jude Link, of Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, 8-4, in the quarterfinals. In his final match, he medically forfeited to Will Kleinknecht of Mandan, N.D.
Josiah Hedensten — who wrestled last season for Albert Lea as a student at Alden-Conger — finished 2-2, defeating Monte Collins of White Bear Lake, 7-4, and Tyler Decent of Aitkin, 8-2.
Eighth-ranked Alex Helgeson finished 0-2 at 113 pounds while No. 2-ranked Charley Elwood (132 pounds) did not participate in the event.