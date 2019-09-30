MEDFORD — Hosting one of southern Minnesota’s most consistent small-school programs for its Homecoming contest, Medford proved its right on the doorstep of breaking through, but isn’t quite there.
Yet.
The Tigers — who entered Friday’s game against Goodhue having lost just once in four games in a tight battle against undefeated Lewiston-Altura in Week 2 — scored first and held strong on defense, but simply couldn’t generate enough on the other side of the ball in a 14-7 loss.
The defeat drops Medford to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Mid Southeast District White Division action. The Tigers still have a couples chances to come away with a marquee win this season, starting with a Week 6 showdown against 4-1 Randolph. After traveling to Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-3) on Friday, Oct. 11, Medford concludes the regular season with an intra-county showdown against undefeated Blooming Prairie on a short week.
GAME DETAILS
Medford scored its only touchdown on a 2-yard run by Jerone Chavis with exactly 8 minutes left in the second quarter and took a 7-6 lead into the final stanza against the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1).
With 6 minutes, 3 seconds remaining, Logan Ferguson scampered into the end zone from 17 yards out and Kyle Schoenfelder snatched the ensuing conversion pass to tally the game-winning points and solidify the final score.
Medford advanced the ball into the red zone on the following possession but ultimately came up short.
The Tigers moved the ball effectively on the ground and out-gained Goodhue 276-275 in total yards, but were unable to establish a consistent passing attack, accumulating just 43 yards through the air.
The Wildcats, on the other, hand effectively blended their game plan and cut their production right down the middle (133 rushing, 142 passing).
Willie VonRuden accounted for most of Medford’s offense, gaining 137 yards on the ground and adding another 49 through the air. A week after breaking free for a career-high 211 yards against Faribault Bethlehem Academy, Chavis was held to 68 yards on 15 carries.
“The game was tight and it seemed no one could get an edge,” Medford coach, Jerome Johannes, said. “We played our hearts out. I am proud of the effort our guys gave against a really well-coached Goodhue team. We just were not able to capitalize getting deep in the red zone to get points. We really wanted to keep Goodhue from breaking big runs, and we were able to accomplish that.”
Josiah Hedensten led the Wildcats with 13 tackles and Zach Wetmore added 11 stops.
GOODHUE 14, MEDFORD 7
SECOND QUARTER
M—Jerone Chavis 2 run (Jacob Andrews kick), 8:00
G—Connor O’Reilly 8 pass from Sam Opsahl (pass fail), 0:19
FOURTH QUARTER
G—Logan Ferguson 17 run (Kyle Schoenfelder pass from Opsahl), 6:03