...A FEW HOURS OF LOW VISIBILITY WITH SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW LATE THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR EASTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
.A narrow band of snow will move from west to east across all of
central and southern Minnesota the late this afternoon and evening,
reaching the Mankato area between 5pm and 6pm and the Twin Cities
metro between 6pm and 7pm. Once it starts, snow is only expected
to last 3 or 4 hours, with around 1 inch of accumulation expected.
Visibility less than a mile at time is expected due to falling
snow and southwest wind gusts near 30 mph. Please drive slowly and
with caution.
Blooming Prairie girls win, boys fall to Grand Meadow
Girls Basketball: Blooming Prairie 47, Grand Meadow 41
The Awesome Blossoms extended their win streak to four games and improved to 9-5 overall after defeating the Superlarks 47-41 on the road.
Senior guard Bobbie Bruns led the way for Blooming Prairie with 18 points, five assists and three steals.
Anna Pauly, Macy Lembke and Shawntee Synder all played big roles for the Blossoms with Lembke’s eight points, Pauly’s seven points and Snyder’s six points and three steals.
Addison Doocy added four points and Chloe McCarthy and Haven Carlson had two points each.
“We knew it was going to be a battle as they came into the game 12-2 and are finally at full strength after battling injury and illness most of the season. Bobbie Bruns carried us offensively in the first half scoring 12 of our 22 points,” said Blooming Prairie girls head coach John Bruns. “GM came out in the second half and did a great job defensively on her so we really needed to find some offense from other sources. Sophomores Macy Lembke, Addison Doocy, and Shawntee Snyder had 16 combined points in the second half that really gave us the balance we needed. Macy had all eight of her points in the second half and Addison and Shawntee had four each.”
Boys Basketball: Grand Meadow 61, Blooming Prairie 49
The boys dropped to 2-9 overall after facing their 61-49 loss on their home court.
The Blossoms went into halftime down 37-28 and couldn’t claw their way back in the second half after getting outscored 24-21.
Senior forward Drew Kittelson led the Blossoms with game-highs 26 points and 18 rebounds for a double-double.
Zack Hein added 13 points and six rebounds, Brady Kittelson had six points and five rebounds and Colin Jordison had four points.