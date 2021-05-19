The conditions were less than ideal Tuesday evening in Waseca.
It was cool and damp — the precipitation vacillated between a gentle mist and a light drizzle — but, at the same time, the humidity made it feel like one was sitting in a swimming pool. Basically, it was gross outside.
However, that didn't stop the pitchers for Waseca and Medford from turning in some of the better pitching performances either team has seen all season.
Zach Hoehn of Waseca and A.J. Vandereide of Medford — an equally compelling matchup on the diamond as it would have been on the basketball court — squared off in what can only be described as a pitchers duel, with the Tigers ultimately coming out on top, 4-3.
Hoehn — who will be taking his talents to Des Moines Area Community College next fall and will compete for the college's baseball team — started on the bump for the Bluejays and tossed six innings.
A bulldog on the mound, Hoehn primarily employs a fastball with some zip and a breaking ball that dives sharply, particularly for a high school athlete. He threw 102 pitches over the course of the game on Tuesday, battling the elements to overcome some justifiable control issues. A film of water seemingly covered the ball at all times despite frequent changes of the one being used and yet, Hoehn walked only two batters and hit one during his six innings. He coupled his minuscule amount of free bases allowed with 12 strikeouts and a mere two hits to help Waseca enter the seventh inning with the game tied at 1-1.
As the score makes obvious, things didn't change much when Waseca headed to the dugout and Medford took the field.
Vandereide — who stands approximately 6-foot-5-inches tall on flat ground, making him an even more intimidating presence on the mound — also excelled under difficult conditions. His wind-up is fluid and he doesn't employ a high leg kick — with the bases empty or when throwing out of the stretch — which makes his fastball appear, well, faster to opposing hitters, particularly when his significant wingspan is taken into account. He threw 110 pitches over six and one-third innings, striking out six, walking three and allowing only a single run.
While the skies didn't open up any more than they had been during the seventh inning, the metaphorical floodgates did as the two teams combined to send five runners across home plate. Waseca's Tyler Klinger — already tired from catching the previous six innings — had difficulty finding the zone, which led to the Tigers scoring three runs, two coming home after a single by Jack Paulson. The Bluejays responded with two of their own in the bottom of the seventh, however, the tying run was stranded on third base after Jarret Ahlschlager flew out just barely into foul territory in deep left field; he missed a game-winning home run by about 10 feet.
With the victory, Medford pushes their record at 9-6 overall; they've won nine of their last 12 contests after beginning the season 0-3. Three of their losses have come by a combined four runs making them a couple of lucky bounces away from being near the top of the Gopher Conference standings.
For Waseca — now 4-12 — the loss is yet another close loss in a season beset by close losses. The Bluejays are now 2-6 in games decided by three runs or less. A flip of that record to 6-2 would have them sitting with a record of 8-8 and right in the thick of the Big South Conference division standings.
Baseball, unfortunately, is a fickle game in that manner. An error here and a stolen base there can dramatically alter the future of a team's season, even if it doesn't appear to be the case in the moment. However, unlike in the Major Leagues where only a select number of teams get to vie for a championship in a given season, both Medford and Waseca will be able to participate in the postseason and attempt to make a deep run. Just as one bad bounce can result in a regular season loss, one good one can turn into a playoff victory. Baseball, fortunately, is a fickle game in that manner.