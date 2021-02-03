In early February each year, high school seniors across the nation put pen to paper and officially commit to competing at the collegiate level upon graduation from high school. This February is no different for 18 Owatonna High School seniors who committed to play nine different sports across the NJCAA, NAIA Division II, and NCAA Division I, II, and III levels on Wednesday afternoon.
"Eighteen, I think this might be a record," Owatonna athletic director Marc Achterkirch said during a ceremony held at Owatonna High School to celebrate the student-athletes. "I don't know if we've had 18 students commit at one time, that I can remember...Eighteen is absolutely amazing."
Among the commits was defender and captain of the girls hockey team Grace Wolfe, who will be the second girl in Owatonna High School history to play Division I next winter when she laces up her skates for St. Cloud State University.
"It makes me really proud," Wolfe said. "I'm just happy that I'm representing Owatonna for the next four years and staying a Husky for those next four years as well."
The decision to play at the collegiate level alone was not an easy one for many of the student-athletes seated in the auditorium, let alone selecting the college or university to represent for the next four years, which only added to the difficultly. Well, for most of the kids anyway.
"It just kind of clicked for me...It was a no brainer," Emma Dahnert said about committing to play soccer at Southwest Minnesota State University next fall. For Dahnert, the opportunity to play her favorite sport as well as the university's strong elementary education program made SMSU an easy choice. "Everything just clicked. I knew I wanted to (play soccer for the Mustangs), so I was just (waiting on head coach Erin Kasmarik-Mallett to) ask me."
She committed on the spot over FaceTime.
In many ways, National Signing Day is the first of many upcoming smoke signals that the high school careers of these 18 Owatonna student-athletes, as well as their teammates who will not be continuing their careers, are coming to an end. In short order, they will no longer be able to compete in a sporting environment on a daily basis. But while their playing days in Husky blue and silver are numbered, their memories on the field, rink, court and pitch alongside their friends won't soon be forgotten.
Commits | Sport | College/University
Maggie Newhouse | Saint Mary's University of Minnesota | Basketball
Sarah Kingland | Minnesota State University, Moorhead | Basketball
Lindsay Bangs | Gustavus Adolphus College | Gymnastics
Matthew Seykora | Southwest Minnesota State University | Baseball
Grace Wolfe | St. Cloud State University | Hockey
Anna Herzog | University of Wisconsin, Stout | Soccer
Sydney Hunst | College of St. Benedict | Hockey
Nolan Burmeister | St. John's University | Basketball
Lincoln Maher | University of Wisconsin, La Crosse | Tennis
Libby Janka | Rochester Community & Technical College | Soccer
Megan Johnson | Minnesota State University, Mankato | Tennis
Caitlynne Bussert | Minnesota State University, Mankato | Tennis
Jenna Gleason | Dordt University | Track & Field
Emma Dahnert | Southwest Minnesota State University | Soccer
Jacob Meiners | Augsburg College | Baseball
Zach Stransky | University of Wisconsin River Falls, | Football
Brayden Truelson | St. John's University | Baseball
Cole Earles | The College of St. Scholastica | Football