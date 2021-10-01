Under the bright Friday night lights to contrast the dark night above, the No. 1 ranked Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms continued their dominating run in Class 2A play with a 42-0 shutout victory over the St. Clair-Loyola Cyclones.
The Awesome Blossoms controlled every aspect of the game, from offense to defense and down in the trenches en route to their second consecutive 40 plus point shutout victory after their 47-0 win against WEM on Sept. 24.
Blooming Prairie’s offense flourished on its home field behind big days from running back Tyler Archer, quarterback Drew Kittleson and wide receiver Colin Jordison.
“It went awesome,” Kittleson said. “Everyone did their assignments well and the offensive line performed amazing, it’s their best game all year.”
Archer was the game’s leading rusher after a performance that saw him rush for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, as well as hauling in three receptions for 58 yards as a receiver. Archer ended his day with 184 all purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Under center and on the run, Kittleson proved to be a challenge for the Cyclones to stop. Through the air, Kittleson completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 152 yards and three touchdowns, while adding another 76 yards rushing on six carries.
Jordison proved to be Blooming Prairie’s top target of the day after hauling in a team-high six receptions for 67 yards and two of Kittleson’s three passing touchdowns.
But what was the base for the success seen on both sides of the ball? Blooming Prairie coach Chad Gimbel credited the Blossoms success to the battles won in the trenches.
“Our offensive and defensive line just dominated,” Gimbel said. “That’s a place where we’ve been working to get better at and the boys came out and played well.”
With the work being done up front, the Blooming Prairie offensive line let the offense flow in the air and on the ground, allowing the team to record 262 total team rushing yards and 152 passing yards for a team total of 414 offensive yards and six touchdowns.
The defensive line did their job, holding the Cyclones leading rushers Brandon Meng to 58 yards on 12 carries and Devin Embacher to 50 yards on 10 carries without a score from either backs.
With the battles being won up front by the Blooming Prairie front seven, the Blossoms secondary were able to shut down St. Clair-Loyola’s passing game.
The Cyclones starting quarterback, Mason Ward, was only able to complete 7 of 17 pass attempts for 67 yards with no scores.
The defense as a whole held St. Clair-Loyola to under 200 total team yards in the shutout, as well as recording three sacks and forcing five Cyclone punts.
“Right now, we’re starting to climb and feeling pretty good where we’re at,” Gimbel said. “But we still got one goal and that’s to get better each day, each play, each practice, each game.”
After two consecutive shutout wins and their fifth consecutive win on the season, the Blossoms will go on the road to face the Class A No. 7 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds at GFW on Friday.