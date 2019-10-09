BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Kinsey Cronin had a monster game and led the Medford volleyball team to a 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-13) Gopher Conference victory over Blooming Prairie on Tuesday night.
Cronin, a 6-foot junior middle hitter, feasted on the Awesome Blossoms defense and pounded 17 kills in just three sets while registering three of the Tigers (16-7 overall, 5-1 Gopher Conference) eight total aces. Emma Kniefel added eight kills and Alyvia Johnson four. Izzy Reuvers, Isabel DeLeon and Clara Kniefel each posted four apiece. Morgan Langeslag accounted for 38 of Medford’s 39 total assists. Kiley Nihart finished with five aces.
Defensively, Reuvers led the way with 15 digs while Kniefel and Kiley Nihart combined for 20 digs.
“We played a tough defense and played smart on offense,” Medford coach Missy Underdahl said. “We passed the ball very well on serve-receive and were able to run our offense. We set three goals before the game and we accomplished all three. We served tough and we did not let any balls drop without a body on the floor.”
Micalyn Trihus led the Blossoms (11-12, 2-5) with 15 kills while Julia Worke added a team-high 12 digs.