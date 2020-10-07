The inherent mystery that surrounds any Week 1 showdown has been amplified to a new level in 2020.
Forget the upcoming opponent, high school football teams in Minnesota are still trying to resolve their own internal issues and sort through the somewhat ambiguous nature of the entire campaign. In the last two months alone, the season has transformed from a mere hopeful sentiment, to a complete loss, to full speed ahead.
Schedules have been whittled down from the typical eight-week format to the current six-game compromise and the very nature of the postseason was only recently solidified when the Minnesota State High School League announced that it is preemptively cancelling the 2020 Prep Bowl. There will be a section tournament, but after that, the season will end.
As his team prepares for its season-opening showdown against Rochester Mayo, long-time Owatonna football coach Jeff Williams is viewing things from a different lens. He’s not discounting the final score, but perhaps putting it in perspective in what will certainly be a unique competitive environment this fall.
“Number one, I hope that our kids can have a good experience,” he said. “That was our fear when we decided to play this fall, so let’s make sure we give our student-athletes a great experience because this is the only chance for them to make memories on the football field and many of them won’t have another season after this.”
The final few steps of the path that has led the Huskies to the doorstep of a new season has been long, treacherous and unconventional. Though nothing can be taken for granted these days, it looks like they are going to make it. The four-time defending section champs will finally be able to compete under the lights in front of whatever version of a crowd shows up on Saturday night. A limited number of tickets are being sold in advance of the game and attendance will be capped at 250 people, but the atmosphere inside the OHS stadium will be maxed-out when things finally kick off at 7 p.m.
At last, there will be football this autumn.
“It will be fun to see the kids have the opportunity to go out there and play after being told we weren’t going to be out there this fall,” Williams said.
WEEK 1 BREAKDOWN: Rochester Mayo (5-5 overall in 2019)
When the Huskies kick things off against the Spartans, the program will enter a new era of sorts.
Contrary to the majority of OHS squads that have started anew since the team made its first of four Prep Bowl appearances in a seven-year span in 2012, the 2020 Huskies aren’t being forced to shoulder the considerable weight of lofty preseason expectations. In the last three seasons alone, Owatonna has either reloaded with unparalleled experience and depth from the heralded senior classes of 2018 and 2020, or possessed a game-changing offensive dynamo that was always one cutback away from six points.
For just the fourth time in the last seven years, the Huskies won’t be defending a state championship and won’t be able to overwhelm the opposition with a seemingly endless arsenal of experienced seniors.
But Owatonna is still Owatonna.
The proverbial target that was stamped on the back of their jerseys years ago hasn’t faded and the Huskies are still the contemporary standard of excellence in the Big Southeast District and still haven't lost regular season game since October of 2017, a stretch that winds through three different seasons and stands at 17 games and counting.
However, as Owatonna enters the final few days of preparation heading into Week 1, there isn’t a single person associated with the team that is concerned about anything other than a Spartans’ team that certainly has some big holes to fill, but is about as explosive as any opponent Owatonna will see this season.
“This week has been total focus on Mayo,” Williams said. “They have a few kids back in the secondary and (Cayden) Holcomb and (DeMonte) Simmons are dangerous, but beyond that, we don’t know a whole lot. Without the benefit of scrimmage tape, it can make things tough.”
There are few teams in the entire district that can match Mayo’s top-shelf athletes when it comes to raw speed. Holcomb has been torching opposing defenses for two years — compiling 166 yards, 10 catches and one touchdown in his last two games against Owatonna — and has been clocked in the 4.6-second range in the 40-yard dash. Simmons is even faster, posting a 4.4 in the 40 and finishing the 100-meter dash in 11.2 seconds at the 2019 section meet.
Of the two, Holcomb is the one that will draw the most attention from opposing defenses, and Owatonna is no exception. Payton Beyer emerged as one of the best full-time two-way players in the district last season and might be asked to shadow the play-making junior no matter where he lines up on the field. Beyer picked off five passes in 2019 and is no stranger to putting himself in the back pocket of the opponent's best pass-catcher.
The 5-10, 165-pound Holcomb led the Spartans with 64 receptions and 847 receiving yards last year. Conversely, Beyer stands at 6-3 and weighs north of 180 pounds.
Simmons, who is listed at 6-feet, 180 pounds, did most of his damage out of the backfield last year and averaged a head-turning 8.0 yards-per-carry, amassing 336 yards on 42 rushes. It’s unclear where he will see the majority of his touches come Saturday night and, ultimately, he could line up at both running back and receiver. Either way, his straight-line speed is not to be underestimated.
As dangerous as the Spartans top two weapons are, their production will be neutralized if there isn’t someone capable of delivering them the ball at quarterback. For the past two seasons, that person was Cade Sheehan, but he graduated in May and took more than 3,600 career yards and 30 touchdowns with him. Last year, the only other player on the roster to throw a pass for the Spartans was current junior Bennett Ellsworth, and he finished 3-for-6 for 45 yards, zero touchdowns and one interceptions.
Owatonna, of course, has the most experienced quarterback in the Red Division in first-team all-district honoree Brayden Truelson (1,606 yards, 18 TDs in 2019) and rolls back 1,000-yard rusher Tanner Hall. Beyer, who finished with 606 yards and seven touchdowns last fall, will assume his position as the team’s top receiver and will be complimented by a stable of newcomers with a blend of size, speed and abilities. Of the group, Connor Budach is the only player to log meaningful playing time within Owatonna's ultra-deep rotation last year that also included 2020 grads Isaac Oppegard, Matt Williams and Ethan Walter.
Up front, Mayo appears to have the edge in both size and experience. The Spartans retain first-team all-district center, Hayden Myers (5-10, 200), honorable mention two-way lineman Dedric Burger (6-0, 225) and have some big bodies in both the junior and senior classes.
Owatonna, on the other hand, returns just two players on both side of the line combined and one of them, Gavin Rein, missed the team’s final seven contests after tearing his ACL against Mayo in Week 4. He’s since recovered to 100% and will likely be utilized exclusively on defense as a 6-1, 265-pound nose tackle. The senior is a legitimate college-level player and will shoulder a great deal of responsibility this season.
On offense, Nate Smith (6-0, 220) started all 11 games for the Huskies at guard last year and will be joined by four newcomers up front. Outside of Rein, Owatonna doesn’t possess its typical assortment of big bodies such as Carter DeBus (6-3, 230), Ethan Rohman (6-2, 245), Zach Wiese (5-11, 235), Isaiah Noeldner (5-11, 255), Liam Dublin (5-11, 295), Chris Lewis (5-11, 281) and Joe Stransky (6-1, 250), all of which graduated in 2019 or 2020.
“We don’t have a tremendous amount of depth in junior and senior classes on the line,” Williams said. “We have some guys that we like, but are some of the younger guys ready to step into the varsity rotation? That remains to be seen.”
NEWCOMERS
Though listed only as a defensive back according to Owatonna's official roster, Dylan Maas has rushed for more than 20 touchdowns at the sub-varsity level over the past two seasons and was regarded as one of the fastest athletes in the entire program by the time he reached his sophomore year.
Fellow junior Grant Achterkirch showed flashes of rare ability at middle linebacker in 2019 and elevated all the way to second string by the end of the regular season. He's added considerable muscle to his frame since his freshman year and has grown to 6-foot-1 and close to 200 pounds. His father, Marc, was one of the best linebackers at Minnesota-Duluth in the 1990s and is Owatonna's defensive coordinator and Activities Director. Grant, who is also the team's backup quarterback, could find himself transforming into a legitimate college prospect with a breakout junior season.
Other skill-position athletes poised to make an immediate impact are juniors Lane Wagner (WR/DB, 6-0, 170), Nick Williams (OLB, 5-11, 180), Caleb Vereide (WR/DB, 5-8, 165), Taylor Bogen (OLB, 6-2, 210) and Tanner Stendel (WR/DB, 5-11, 190), among others. As is the case in most years, OHS does not have a sophomore listed on its initial varsity roster.
For what it's worth, the current junior class went undefeated as freshman in 2018 and did not trail all season until falling behind 6-0 against New Prague in the season finale. As b-squad players in 2019, they also did not lose a game and defeated Mayo, 44-27.