Hagen commits to D-II power Minnesota State

Peeling away from the huddle on Wednesday morning during a seasonably cool and damp early-morning practice, Gabe Hagen looks every bit the part of the small-school left tackle.
Standing a legitimate 6-foot-3 and weighing 240 pounds, the Blooming Prairie senior, though, doesn’t stop and dig his cleats into the dirt two slots left of the quarterback on the edge of the offensive line. Instead, he continues to jog toward the boundary and sets up a mere feet from the left sideline.
And then he starts running.
Breaking from the line on the word “hut,” Hagen lopes forward with the grace of a wide receiver and deftly plants his foot in the grass, contradicting his substantial frame as he changes direction on a dim. With just a few steps, he frees himself from the defender and strides through the heart of the defense before spearing a pass from quarterback Kaden Thomas on the far sideline.
There's no doubt that Hagen’s size is what made him initially ping on the radar of college scouts, but it’s his speed and skill that earned him a scholarship from Division II powerhouse Minnesota State University. After considering his options for about a week, Hagen verbally committed to the Mavericks in late July and made his announcement via Twitter on Aug. 6.
"I’m very excited to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota State Mankato (sic) where I will further my academic and football career #GoMavs," Hagen posted on the morning of Aug. 6.
Aside from being enticed by the university’s recent upgrade to its nursing department — his intended major — Hagen said the Mankato campus checked all the boxes. There are few programs in Division II that can compete with MSU’s recent string of winning, which includes an eye-popping 82-10 record since 2012. Hagen said that was one of the major reasons why he chose the Mavericks from a football perspective. He also connected well with the coaching staff and fell in love with the program as a whole on his official visit.
“I really liked that they are a powerhouse and have brand new locker rooms and I love the coaches and the atmosphere,” he said on Wednesday. “It’s a great fit.”
Hagen said his recruitment process essentially started after his phenomenal junior season where he led the 12-1 Blossoms in receiving yards (1,058) and touchdowns (18) on just 47 receptions. Things picked up steam quickly after he attended a number of Division I recruitment camps, including a stop at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis where he caught the eye of the Mavericks' staff.
“It all started after my junior season,” Hagen said. “People started contacting me about coming to camps and coming to visit colleges. Mankato actually didn’t contact me right away, they learned about me through camps. I went to the University of Northern Iowa and they saw me there. They saw me at the University of Minnesota camp as well and that’s when they contacted me.”
Hagen accepted an invitation to visit the campus on July 21 and was given a tour of the program’s athletic facilities before eventually meeting with head Todd Hoffner in his office.
And that’s when it happened.
“He said he really liked what he saw from me and gave me the official offer and then just told me to take some time and talk to my family,” Hagen said. “So I went home and they told me they were looking to pick up two tight ends and one had committed already and they said they really wanted me. They said they would give me a week so I thought about and made my decision.”
Boasting a rare combination of speed and size, Hagen said he will shift to tight end at the next level and was told by the MSU coaches to “stay healthy and get bigger” before he steps on campus next summer. He took a number of visits before deciding on Minnesota State and was drawing serious interest from D-I schools such North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa.
Hagen is one of the top sprinters in the Gopher Conference and has run the 100-meter dash in 11.6 seconds.