The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms went on the road against the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights and dropped to 12-7 overall and 8-3 in the Gopher Conference after falling 57-50.
The Blossoms fell behind in the first half and trailed 30-17 going into halftime, but nearly made a big comeback in the second half.
According to Blooming Prairie girls head coach John Bruns, the Blossoms were down by 18 points with around six minutes left before rallying to bring it within three points with a minute remaining.
Free throws and defensive stops by the Knights is what held off Blooming Prairie’s hopes of completing the comeback.
Bobbie Bruns led the way with 20 points, five assists and seven steals. Anna Pauly had 12 points, Shawntee Snyder had four points and 11 rebounds and Haven Carlson had four points and three blocks
“Tough loss on the road tonight in Kenyon for us. We started out slow in the first half and really didn’t get going until it was too late,” Bruns said. “KW shot the ball extremely well and beat us to a lot of loose balls and rebounds.”
Boys Basketball: Kenyon-Wanamingo 51, Blooming Prairie 42
The Blooming Prairie boys were unable to capture back-to-back wins following their 70-64 victory over United South Central. The Blossoms dropped to 3-13 overall after falling to the Knights 51-42.
Kenyon-Wanamingo was able to build up a nine-point lead heading into halftime and the Blossoms weren’t able to cut the nine-point deficit in the second half.
Drew Kittelson and Brady Kittelson led Blooming Prairie with Drew’s 18 points and 12 rebounds and Brayd’s 13 points and seven rebounds.
Colin Jordison added seven points and seven rebounds, Payton Fristedt added two points and seven rebounds and Zack Hein added two points.