A pair of Medford wrestlers finished fourth in their respective weight classes at Saturday's Class A individual state tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Eighth grader Tommy Elwood snagged fourth in the 106-pound weight class, while senior Josiah Hedensten slotted into fourth in the 170-pound weight class. Medford senior Brennon Hoffman also competed Saturday and finished 0-2 in the 220-pound weight class.
For Elwood, the tournament started with a 4-0 decision in the quarterfinals in which he scored via a second-period reversal and a third-period takedown.
In the semifinals against Zach Remer from Mille Lacs, Elwood trailed 3-0 entering the third period, but was able to trim that deficit to 3-2 after he was awarded a penalty point and notch an escape with 52 seconds remaining. Remer was able to stay on his feet the rest of the way, however, and notch a 3-2 decision.
In the third-place match, Elwood lost an 8-0 major decision against Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland's Anthony Romero, the bracket's top seed that was upset in the semifinals.
Hedensten started his state tournament with a dramatic 11-10 decision in the quarterfinals. Hedensten built a 7-1 lead after the first period thanks to a pair of takedowns and three back points, before he registered a takedown and gave up a reversal in the second frame to keep his lead at 9-3 entering the third period.
In that third period, Hedensten gave up a reversal with a minute left, was nearly pinned for three back points with 28 seconds left, notched his own reversal with 26 seconds remaining and then surrendered another reversal with 21 seconds remaining. Hedensten was able to hold onto his one-point lead after that to advance.
In the semifinals, he lost to Fosston-Bagley's Carter Sorenson 10-4, and then dropped a 17-11 decision against Kimball's Ashton Hanan in the third-place match.
In Hoffman's quarterfinal match, he was pinned with 1:05 left in the third period while trailing 1-0. In the consolation semifinals, Hoffman lost a 4-1 decision.