Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON... A combination of well-above normal temperatures, gusty south winds, and drier air will create elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon and evening across east-central and southern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin. Relative humidity values are expected to drop to around 30% this afternoon, along with southerly winds gusting as high as 45-50 mph. Use caution if burning this afternoon, and always check with local officials for the status of burn bans in your county.