Andrew Stelter has to laugh, because it’s probably the only way to keep himself from going crazy.
“It’s been a wild ride,” the former Owatonna High School football star and current XFL player said over the phone on Thursday. “But I wouldn’t change a thing about it.”
Stelter’s incredible gridiron journey over the last 365 days has, indeed, been wild. The peaks and valleys he’s experienced have yo-yoed him from coast-to-coast, dropped him into a pair of major metropolitan areas in Texas, tugged him back home to Minnesota four different times and, ironically, included only one actual football game.
He’s witnessed both of the professional leagues he’d been playing in grind to a sudden halt because of circumstances completely out of his control and found himself in the epicenter of an extraordinary global pandemic more than 1,400 miles from home.
But he made it back, and remains as steadfast as ever when it comes to sustaining a lifestyle that many simply wouldn’t be able to endure.
Stelter, though, clearly isn’t like most people. He enjoys the grind. He enjoys sharing an apartment and common dream with two former high-achieving teammates at the University of Minnesota and possesses an easy-going personality that has allowed him to take everything in stride while remaining grounded and motivated.
“The biggest thing I can do is just focus on the things I can control,” he said. “I just have to keep my head down and continue to work.”
In order to fully appreciate where Stelter is right now — spending his days at his apartment trying to find ways to stay active during the unprecedented state-wide mandatory quarantine — one must first understand where he has been.
The catalyst of everything that has occurred since last spring started during his first stint in southern California. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman was playing for the San Diego Fleet as a part of the Alliance of American Football at the time and just starting feeling comfortable in his new surroundings when a bombshell announcement came down from the AAF headquarters that the league was suspending operations, effective immediately, due to financial concerns that remain murky to this day.
Staggered and a little confused, Stelter had no choice but to return to Minnesota, regroup and decide his next move.
“I was blindsided,” he said. “That was a huge surprise, so after that I just came home to figure things out.”
Staying in shape and reaching out to connections he had forged throughout his experience in the AAF and as a member of the Golden Gophers, Stelter had learned about the opportunity to pursue a career in another upstart professional league, the XFL.
After entered his name into the official draft pool, Stelter was selected by the LA Wildcats in mid-October, which triggered a series of events that would ultimately find him on the field at Dignity Health Sports Park in southern California on Sunday, March 8, but not before spending the next seven months being volleyed back-and-forth between two franchises separated by 2,800 miles and making pit-stops in Houston and Arlington, Texas with a few trips back home to Minnesota sprinkled in.
As the XFL mini-camp crept closer and closer, Stelter had every intention of heading to Los Angeles and meeting with the rest of his teammates as a member of the Wildcats, but that never happened as he was released about a week before he was set to depart for California.
Undeterred, Stelter quickly signed a contract with the league’s New York franchise, flew to New Jersey for the first phase of preseason training, returned home for the holidays and departed for Houston to congregate with the rest of the XFL for training camp in Houston.
Stelter made it all the way through to January as an official member of the New York Guardians before being cut loose just prior to the beginning of the regular season in early February.
Though a tad disappointed in the moment, Stelter was informed that he was likely going to be nominated for something called Team 9, which was formed by the XFL as a place for 40 of the league’s best non-rostered players to assemble and practice as a single entity in Arlington, Texas, but remain untethered from a specific franchise. Players could be called up by any of the eight XFL teams at any time during the regular season.
Stelter accepted the offer to join the unique pool of players and spent the first four weeks of the season in north-central Texas before the team that originally drafted him, the LA Wildcats, needed to fill a spot on their roster before their Week 5 game at home against the Tampa Bay Vipers.
“It was basically a phone call asking me where I want to fly out of and how quickly I can I could get to LA,” Stelter said. “I basically rushed to airport and got out to LA on their day off Monday night and was at practice by Tuesday afternoon trying to learn the playbook as quickly as possible.”
The next four days went by in a bit of a blur as Stelter integrated himself within his new surroundings and got to know his new teammates. It helped that his old defensive line coach with San Diego was a part of the staff, but Stelter that was the only personal connection he had within the entire organization.
Despite the chaos of the previous couple months and a somewhat unexpected, and equally unceremonious, return to the franchise that originally drafted him, it felt refreshing to prepare for something tangible and finally take the field against the Vipers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Stelter saw a decent amount of action in the game and was credited with half a tackle in the Wildcats’ 41-34 victory.
“It was awesome an experience,” Stelter said. “I mean, you work year-round and 12 months for one game and you just try to soak it all in while leaving everything on the field.”
Like just everyone else at the time, Stelter had been keeping track of the escalating situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak that was just starting to reach troublesome levels in the United States the day after his on-field debut. The team was set to assemble early in the week and vote on what action to take moving forward, but that never happened as a flurry of drastic decisions were made on Monday and Tuesday that included the NCAA’s watershed decision to cancel its national tournament that reverberated throughout the entire sports world.
It didn’t take long for the XFL to take decisive action as well and the remainder of the season was officially canceled on Thursday, March 12.
“We heard that things were being postponed across the country and it spread like wildfire,” Stelter said. “Everyone was asking what was going on and it was just a weird feeling, a lot like when the AAF was cancelled. No one knew what to think.”
Frantically trying to gather as much information about the increasingly ominous situation and stuck square in the middle of the nation’s second-largest metropolitan area where the number of confirmed cases was rapidly growing, Stelter’s only thoughts during the hectic aftermath of the XFL’s decision was how to get back home as quickly as possible.
“I wanted to get out of (California) as soon as I could and before they started shutting everything down,” Stelter said. “I actually found a flight out of Long Beach and was back in Minneapolis late that night.”
Having safely made it back home and reunited with his roommates — which include former Minnesota defensive lineman Steven Richardson and kicker Emmit Carpenter — Stelter took about a week and a half to decompress before establishing some semblance of a “regular” workout routine. With all gyms having been shut down due to obvious health concerns, Stelter has gotten back to the basics and learned to improvise. He’s maintained as much bulk as possible by utilizing bar bells, dumbbells and resistance bands while doing whatever he can to sustain his cardio fitness.
“Today I ran up and down the stairs in our apartment building,” he said. “I only ran into one person out there, so that’s good.”
Stuck indoors with a pair of fellow football players has also had its benefits, beyond the fact they’ve know each other for years and, according to Stelter, "haven't gotten sick of each other yet."
Richardson is a currently a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the ultra-competitive Canadian Football League while Carpenter finished a highly-successful career with the Gophers in 2019 and remains hopeful to catch on someday in the NFL.
“It’s nice being with guys on the same path and who have the same goals,” Stelter said. “Me and (Richardson), we are bigger guys and we plan workouts together and Emmit does his thing too. It’s great.”
Stelter is also taking online classes and is close to earning enough prerequisites to be eligible to a apply for a graduate-level physical therapy program.
Until then, though, he plans on returning to the XFL next season and play professional football “for as long as they’ll let me.”
“It’s been crazy,” he added. “The biggest thing is just focusing on the things you can control and not worry about anything. I mean, a league folding for financial reasons and then this, it’s laughable. There’s nothing you can do about that.”