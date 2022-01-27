After being named as Owatonna High School’s male nominee for the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Academics, Arts and Athletics Triple “A” Award, senior Connor Ginskey was named as the Region 1AA nominee for the Triple “A” Award.
As the regional nominee, Ginskey will be one of eight finalists for the award at the Class AA level and will receive an invitation to a recognition banquet that will be held in March, where MSHSL officials will announce the four winners of the Triple “A” Award.
The award recognizes a male and female high school senior with a 3.0 or higher GPA who participates in League-sponsored athletic programs and fine arts activities such as theater, speech and music. One boy and one girl from a Class A and Class AA school will win the award and earn a four-year $1,000 scholarship.
Ginskey earned Owatonna’s nomination in late December with his athletics resume including six years of varsity cross country, which includes three All-Conference honors, being a team captain for one year and qualifying the 2021 state meet.
He’s also in his second year of varsity basketball as one of the Huskies’ core role players in their run at a Big 9 title. In the spring, he’ll compete in his third year of track and field with one year as a captain and one All-Conference honor.
His other awards and activities at Owatonna include being a National Merit semifinalist, a four-year member of the band, a one-year Solo/Ensemble contest participant with a superior rating for one year and a four-year member of the choir with one year as a section leader.