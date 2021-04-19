FRIDAY, APRIL 16
Baseball
Maple River 12, NRHEG 11
The Panthers fell to 1-3 on the season following yet another scoring bonanza during Friday evening's matchup with the Eagles.
NREHG took a 11-7 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, however, Maple River scored five runs across the fifth and sixth innings combined to seal the win.
Kordell Schlaak led the Panthers at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a run batted in. Andrew Phillips went 1-for-4 and contributed three RBI. Daxter Lee, Nick Staloch, Cody Stenzel and Ben Schoenrock also added hits for NRHEG.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 15, Medford 5, F/5
An eight run bottom of the first inning as well as a six run bottom of the third was enough to propel the Knights past the Tigers Friday evening.
Medford was able to grab three hits on the day with Justin Ristau going 1-for-2 with a triple and RBI, A.J. Vandereide 1-for-3 with a double and Jack Paulson 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Softball
Triton 16, Medford 8
The Tigers were able to pound out 15 hits against the Cobras, however, an eight run bottom of the fourth inning was enough to ultimately push Triton passed Medford Friday afternoon.
Lily Roehrick was 2-for-4 on the day with a home run and drove in one run. Jenesis McGuire, Emily Chadwick, Lydia Krenske, Josie Witter and Josie Schell also contributed two hits with Chadwick, Krenske and Shell doubling.
Farmington 2, Owatonna 1
Owatonna sophomore Kately Bentz made her varsity pitching debut Friday afternoon and limited a strong Farmington offense to two runs scored, while striking out four Tiger batters and only walking two.
"Katelyn Bentz was outstanding in the circle tonight," Owatonna coach Jeremy Moran said. "She did a very good job keeping a good Farmington team off balance by hitting her spots and changing speeds."
Farmington scored their first run in the bottom of the first inning, but was then held scoreless until an RBI double provided them with a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh. Zoie Roush, Sam Bogen and Parris Hovden each went 1-for-3 at the plate.
Despite experiencing two disappointing losses recently, Moran was proud of the defense effort his girls put forth against Farmington and Mankato East.
"Our team defense is really playing at a high level right now with zero errors tonight and only one against Mankato East [Thursday night]. Those are two very talented offensive teams."
Blooming Prairie 11, St. Clair 5
The Awesome Blossoms improved to 3-1 on the season by soundly defeating the Cyclones Friday afternoon.
Allison Krohnberg was effective once again on the rubber, pitching a complete game and striking out nine St. Clair batters while allowing only three earned runs.
Bobbi Bruns was a dynamo with the bat, going 4-for-4 and finishing a double shy of the cycle. She also stole two bases and drove in four runs. Macy Lembke was 2-for-3, while Rachel Winzenburg, Lexi Steckelberg, Melanie Winzenburg and Alivia Schneider each added one hit.
Track and Field
Dean Bishop Invite
The Owatonna boys track team finished first overall during the Dean Bishop Invite in Austin Friday afternoon, scoring 108.5 points to top second place Rochester Mayo (99).
Ryan Gregory (110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles), Trever Schrimer (discus and shot put), Owen Korbel (high jump), the 4x200 relay team (Garrett Karsten, Justin Gleason, Ryley Glassmaker, Kaven Torabpour) and the 4x800 relay team (Connor Ginskey, Trevor Hiatt, David Smith, Ty Svenby) all earned first place finishes.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Baseball
Loyola Catholic 12, Blooming Prairie 8
The Awesome Blossoms scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but unfortunately it was ultimately not enough to overcome the Crusaders Saturday afternoon.
Luke Larkoski started on the mound for Blooming Prairie and struck out four while allowing 10 runs — seven earned — over three innings. Drew Kittelson and Jacob Naatz each pitched two innings in relief striking out six and allowing zero earned runs.
Alex Miller led the Awesome Blossoms offensively, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Larkoski went 2-for-3 with two RBI, while Dylan Johnson, Joe Pirkl, Mitchell Fiebiger, Kittelson, Chris Naatz and Kittelson added one hit apiece.
Tennis
Owatonna 7, Faribault 0
Owatonna 7, Austin 0
The Huskies' boys tennis team dominated their competition over the weekend, once again sweeping all matches without dropping a single set. Owatonna is now 4-0 on the young season.
Lincoln Maher, Mac Pilcher, Caleb Schuler and Liam Smith all went 2-0 on the day, allowing their opponents to score 10 points total across 16 sets.
For as good as the Huskies' singles play was, the duos of Charlie Tucker/Connor Whalen, Aiden Engel/Thomas Herzog and Dils Gantert/John Pfiefer were arguably more dominant as they didn't allow their opponents to score a single point.