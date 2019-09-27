RED WING—Unable to cobble together a full lineup due to sickness and injuries, the Owatonna swimming and diving team lost, 95-78, against Red Wing on Thursday night in Big Nine Conference action.
“Tough meet tonight against a strong and young Red Wing team,” Owatonna coach Isaiah Fuller said. “We were missing quite a few athletes and it was tough to get a working lineup together that would be able to compete at their level. We had some nice swims but really had to fight for the points we got.”
The only victory for the Huskies before the match transitioned into exhibition scoring came on the plank where Margret Jacott registered a 140 to win the diving competition by 3.65 points over second place Kendra Carlisle of Red Wing.
Ellie Youngquist finished second in the 200 freestyle with a 2:13.01 and Emily Larson did the same in the 50 free with a 28.49.
“The girls did a great job pushing through and competing tonight despite how tired they are right now,” Fuller said. “It was nice to see that the girls are still dropping in their times and showing improvement. They are competing and racing smart.”