Medford bounced back Friday to defeat New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 71-50 in Medford.
AJ Vandereide led the Tigers (7-18, 5-9 Gopher) with 24 points. Kael Hermanstorfer added 17 for Medford, which led 36-23 at halftime.
The Tigers sprinted to a 13-0 lead to start the game but the Panthers (4-22, 2-11 Gopher) rallied back to make it a one-point game after pressing and trapping defensively. Medford went on a run to end the half up 13.
Porter Peterson led NRHEG with 17 points in the regular season finale. The Panthers will learn their section playoff seeding Tuesday.