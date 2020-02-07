MEDFORD — The Medford girls basketball team rolled to a 82-25 nonconference victory on Thursday night over Schaeffer Academy.
Emma Kniefel scored 20 points and led a cast of 12 players that scored at least two points for the Tigers. Medford led 46-11 at halftime and surpassed 80 points for the first time all season.
Starting center Kattie Dylla also returned to action and finished with nine points.
“We starting to get healthy for the tough part of the schedule,” Medford coach Mark Kubat said.
Medford 82, Schaeffer Academy 25
Medford scoring: Brooke Purrier 5, MacKenzie Kellen 2, Kiley Nihart 11, Clara Kniefel 4, Isabella Steffen 6, Andrea Bock 2, Emma Kniefel 20, Izzy Reuvers 8, Alorah Wiese 4, Jenna Berg 3, Lilly Roehrick 6