Olivia Herzog, Gabriella Lamont and Ava Wolfe combined for a memorable senior night in Tuesday's 9-0 victory for the Owatonna girls hockey team against Red Wing.
The trio of players got their moments under the pregame spotlight in a senior-only pregame skate and being the only three Huskies on the blue line for the national anthem.
On the night that’s spent recognizing their dedication to the program on and off the ice, all three seniors got their moment under the spotlight en route to Owatonna’s largest win since their Dec. 2 9-0 shutout over Winona.
“I was really happy with how Ava, Gabbi and Liv played tonight and we got [Sydney Hall], who does a lot of stuff behind the scenes for our team, so it’s nice to be able to recognize her tonight,” said Owatonna head coach Tony Cloud. “Liv and Gabbi going out and getting goals and Ava getting the shutout tonight is a huge thing for our seniors and it's fun to be able to recognize them.”
It didn’t even take 30 seconds from the initial puck drop to foreshadow how the rest of the game was going to go.
Junior defenseman Sarah Snitker moved the puck up from near the net to sophomore forward Samantha Bogen, who hit Herzog streaking up the ice and the senior blew past all five Red Wing Skaters and lit the lamp at 16:37.
Scoring once on senior night as a senior is special, which made the next 16 minutes even more memorable for Herzog.
“It was really nice. The first goal, we had a nice breakout and [Bogen] sent me a pass, I got to go up and score and the rest of the period, it was just buzzing and it was really fun,” Herzog said.
Lamont forced a turnover at the Red Wing blue line with just over nine minutes left and allowed Herzog to take the puck into the offensive zone and beat Red Wing’s goaltender for the second time and earned Lamont her first point of the night.
Hats weren’t thrown on the ice, but with just under a minute left, Bogen hit Herzog on the zone entry and she proceeded to bury a third goal low stick side to complete the hat trick in just one period.
The senior scoring didn’t stop there as Lamont, who already had an assist from the first period, was rewarded for her hard work on the ice.
Bogen snuck the puck into Lamont, who cashed in on her own rebound.
“It was pretty cool to score on senior night, it makes it even more special. I didn’t even know it went in, so it was pretty surprising when I saw it go in and they called it a goal,” Lamont said.
All the while on the opposite end of the nice, Wolfe enjoyed a much more relaxing, less strenuous shutout.
The senior goaltender only faced one shot in the first two periods combined before stopping all three of the credited shots for Red Wing in the third period for a four-save shutout, marking her third this season.
Serving as the Huskies primary netminder the last two seasons, Wolfe has amassed 32 career wins and 14 career shutouts.
“Having four shots, it’s kind of nice every once in a while because there’s some games getting 40 to 50 and some games I’ll get four or five, but it’s nice to get a shutout,” Wolfe said. “I’m always talking and staying busy.”
The explosion of offense led by Owatonna's senior leaders also paved the way for a huge game from up and down the roster, which included a two-goal game from Kendra Bogen, four assists from Samantha Bogen and a goal and two assists from Ezra Oien.
The win over Red Wing also leaves Owatonna as the last standing undefeated team in the Big 9 Conference with Northfield falling to Mankato East. The Huskies possess a conference-leading 25 points.
With the season winding down and the end of an era coming for three Huskies, being able to hang another Big 9 Conference title banner in the rafters would be a cherry on top of the legacy Herzog, Lamont and Wolfe leave behind.
“I definitely think we can do it and I think it’d be really cool to have the 2021-22 season up there since its when we graduate and maybe they’ll remember us,” Lamont said.