The Owatonna High School football program began their 25th annual football camp this past Monday with local kids who are in the third through 10th grades participating in various drills focusing on improving their overall knowledge of the game as well as their technique.
The People's Press was present at the camp on Wednesday evening which was held at the football field Owatonna High School. While the older athletes walked through plays and formations on the practice fields, the younger athletes completed many stations which simulated the roles and actions of the many different positions on the field.
The camp is being run by the Owatonna High School coaching staff as well as varsity athletes. The camp concludes on Thursday before high school practice begins in earnest next week. Below are some photos from Wednesday's session. (All photos credit: Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)