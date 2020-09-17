I thought the ship had sailed, but apparently, I was wrong.
High school volleyball and football might actually be played this autumn.
The first I heard anything about this surprising turn of events was early Tuesday evening when my Twitter feed lit up with reports from various parties revealing that a pre-planned Minnesota State High School League board workshop morphed into a 3 hour, 50 minute discussion revolving around an Aug. 4 decision that postponed a pair of traditional fall sports to the newly implemented “early spring” season.
Based on a number of prevailing arguments brought to light during the elongated workshop, the League ultimately decided to officially address the issue and call an emergency meeting. This point was originally denied by MSHSL’s media guru, John Millea, in a Tweet from Tuesday night that read: “Reiterating: A special board meeting has not been called. Certainly possible but at this point no meeting is scheduled.”
Less than 12 hours later, it was confirmed by the MSHSL that an emergency session will, indeed, take place on Monday at 9 a.m.
I mean, how crazy is that?
Almost exactly a month and a half after basically declaring that football and volleyball posed a significant threat to public health — and less than two days after the first wave of “Optional Fall Training Sessions” commenced — the MSHSL apparently absorbed enough feedback and processed enough data to reconsider allowing these teams to compete as early as late September.
I believe there are a lot of factors that influenced the League’s sudden change of heart. In my opinion, the biggest stems from initial reports out of the 30-plus states that went forward with a “normal” fall schedule suggesting communities have experienced no significant spikes in the spread of COVID-19 through the first three-plus weeks of competition.
One article that gained a significant amount of traction came from FootballScoop.com and was published a piece under the headline “Over 1,000 high school football games already played, zero reports of community COVID spread.” The body of the article, which was originally posted on Sept. 8, states that “to our knowledge, there have been no reported cases of significant community spread following a high school football game” and included detailed graphs displaying COVID trends in various states to support this claim.
Inevitably, though, reports on the other side of the spectrum have surfaced. Communities in Iowa of all sizes have experienced disruptions ranging from cancelling entire remaining football schedules to one-game delays.
Illinois had its request to permit football teams to return this fall staunchly rejected by Governor J.B. Pritzker. The appeal was made by the Illinois High School Association and asked that the organization be granted full authority to formulate a timeline for teams to return ASAP. This came just days after Connecticut’s official prep athletic association upheld its decision to postpone football to the spring.
I believe the fact that petitions in Illinois and Connecticut were denied is less vital than the fact that they gained enough momentum to be reconsidered in the first place.
It’s also important to note that other states, such as Michigan and Colorado, ruled in favor of amending original mandates to scratch football, volleyball and various other activities this fall.
The most recent news came down Wednesday when the Colorado’s governor gave conditional approved to its high school athletic association to move forward with permitting football, field hockey, cheer and dance this fall instead of delaying them until the spring of 2021.
Interestingly, Colorado and Minnesota have almost identical overall populations of roughly 5.8 million people, but reveal divergent COVID statistics. As of Thursday, Minnesota has reported 85,865 COVID cases and 1,985 deaths while Colorado has reported far fewer positive results (63,068), but more deaths (2,010).
OK, let’s assume the MSHSL decides to let football and volleyball resume this fall. What would these schedules look like? Would there be enough time to wedge in a worthwhile regular season and some sort of official playoff scenario into a what’s looking like a 10-week window?
For volleyball, things are far less complicated. The sport is not only deemed a “medium risk” activity, but is played indoors. Though this isn’t ideal when it comes to reducing the spread of COVID, it is helpful in that it nearly eliminates the threat of weather affecting the schedule. Considering teams have already been practicing since this past Monday, matches could be played starting as early as Sept. 28 and compete all the way to the end of November.
Unfortunately, things aren’t quite as tidy for football. Realistically, the earliest possible date to start the regular season games would be Oct. 2. In this scenario, I don’t believe you’d be able to shoehorn more than five regular-season games into the calendar before the plummeting Minnesota temperatures and seasonably unpredictable weather started wreaking havoc.
There are five Fridays in October this year and if each of those were utilized to conduct a super-condensed regular season, the section playoffs — which would have to be trimmed to four teams apiece — would kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 4 and potentially conclude the following Monday, Nov. 9.
From there, you could schedule the three rounds of the state tournament over the next three Fridays and Saturdays, culminating in the final day of Prep Bowl competition Nov. 28.
If the MSHSL is unable to book U.S. Bank Stadium and teams aren’t able to play beneath its cavernous glass-plated roof, it pains me to point out that high temperatures would range from highs in the mid 40s in early November to the mid-20s by the end of the month.
There’s a reason this state has traditionally played the final two rounds of the state football tournament indoors.
Strap in folks, things could get really, really crazy — and cold — in the near future.
We’ll find out more Monday.