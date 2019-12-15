Standing just north of 6-foot-2 and weighing roughly 230 pounds with long arms, Ethan Rohman looked every bit the part of a college football prospect during his two years as a starter on the Owatonna football team.
And that’s because he was.
Blossoming into two-time all-district lineman and playing in every game for the Huskies during his junior and seniors seasons, Rohman showed up on the radar of area college scouts during the middle of last year before the recruiting process accelerated this past fall.
Rohman made the rounds at several regional camps in the months leading up to his senior season and drew interest from all three levels of the NCAA.
Possessing an exceedingly rare 4.1 GPA along with an excellent score in the ACT, Rohman’s college options were essentially unlimited and, naturally, academics were going to play a huge part in his final decision.
By the end of October, Rohman had whittled his list down to NCAA Division I FCS Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and Macalester College in St. Paul. He was impressed with the Physics departments of both private institutions and connected with both coaching staffs.
In the end, though, the opportunity to play at the Division I level was too much to resist and he made his verbal commitment to Drake on Saturday morning, making a statement on Twitter.
“I’m excited to announce that I have committed to Drake University to continue my education and football career,” he posted online along with a couple of photos taken during his official visit.
Over text message on Sunday, Rohman further explained the key components that ultimately led him to choose the Bulldogs.
“Drake was the best fit because both within and outside of the football program, the sense of community is tremendous,” he said. “Also, it will give me an opportunity to travel to different cities on different coasts.”
Rohman started every game for the Huskies at offensive tackle as a junior before transitioning to a full-time starter on the defensive line as a senior. He said he expects to play defense in college.
ABOUT DRAKE FOOTBALL
Though a part of Division I for all sports, Drake is a member of the unique Pioneer Football League that does not allow its members to offer athletic scholarships, but plays a national schedule against competition as far west as the University of San Diego and as far south as Jacksonville University.
Affiliate schools dot the entire map and also include: Dayton (OH), Davidson (N.C.), Marist (N.Y.), Stetson (FL), Morehead State (KY), Butler (IN) and Valparaiso (IN).
The competition in the Pioneer is comparable to that of the upper-echelon of Division II, which offers 36 full scholarships for football. Most PFL teams fill their nonconference slate with top-end FCS programs — the Bulldogs played both the University of North Dakota and South Dakota State University in 2019 — as well as Division II and NAIA schools.
The Bulldogs finished above .500 for the fourth consecutive season this this past fall at 6-5 overall and 6-2 in league action.