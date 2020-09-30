With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Owatonna boys soccer team has surrendered nine goals in eight contests.
None of them have come on the Huskies’ home field.
In an impressive defensive streak that stands in striking contrast to how things panned out last season, Owatonna has pushed itself to the brink of history and is one shutout away from becoming the first OHS to team to complete the regular season without having allowed a single goal on their home field.
Though the sample size is a tad smaller than in years past and aided by favorable scheduling, the manner in which the Huskies have defended is commendable and something they have embraced since Day 1.
Owatonna takes wicked pride in its defensive prowess and relishes the opportunity to make a mark in the OHS record books.
“Defense, again, rock solid,” Owatonna coach Bob Waypa said after Thursday’s 6-0 win over Winona. “It’s five home games and five shutouts. They are the ones that put themselves in position to do that.”
Perhaps the most intriguing sub-plot emerging from the streak is the fact that it was triggered by a 1-0 victory over Rochester Century in a decision that will have a huge impact on Section 1-AA bracket. Since the season-opening loss, the Panthers have gone 6-1-1 and are currently battling with Owatonna and cross-town rival, Rochester Mayo, for the second seed behind undefeated Northfield in the upper-tier of the unofficial section standings.
Ironically, the Huskies host the Spartans next Tuesday in a showdown that would not only cap a perfect ledger at the friendly confines of the Owatonna Soccer Complex, but ensure home field advantage throughout the first two rounds of the playoffs.
“The guys know next Tuesday is big,” Waypa said. “We have never shut out everyone at home for a whole season and that game will be huge when it comes to the section, so that’s something else that’s on the table.”
The second major component when it comes to the Huskies shutout streak is that it follows a 2019 campaign in which Owatonna didn’t win its first game at home until the final outing of the regular season against Winona. In seven total contests at the OSC, the Huskies finished 1-4-2 and allowed 16 goals. This year, it's 5-0-0 and zero.
In fact, not only have the Huskies kept the opposition off the scoreboard, but surrendered only a small handful of decent scoring opportunities in 400 total minutes on its home grass. Winona presented perhaps the most consistent threat to the Huskies for an entire 40-minute stretch since Rochester Century and played OHS to a scoreless deadlock through one half on Tuesday.
At best, Owatonna controlled 60% of possession in the opening stanza and watched as the Winhawks nearly scored on two occasions, one coming on a header that sailed just over the crossbar with roughly 15 minutes left before intermission another on a corner kick in the final 90 seconds.
After the break, though, it was all Huskies. Owatonna scored three times before the mid-point and finished the game with a flurry that included three goals from three different players in the final 6 minutes, 8 seconds.