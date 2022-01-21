Owatonna swimming and diving head coach Peter Rhodes knew Northfield were going to be tough competition, so he went a different route in Thursday’s 96-82 home loss and elected to move athletes around into new events.
The results were exactly what they were hoping for as there were a combined 56 lifetime bests and a couple of athletes found new events that they could compete in.
Sophomore Matthew Larson competed in two individual events, where he took first place in the 100-yard butterfly by closing in on the school record with his time of 56.79 seconds. He also had fellow sophomore Carter Quam behind him in third place at 1:00.51.
He also finished in third place in the 200 individual medley with a 2:13.3 and finished right behind junior Ryan Peterson, who’s also on the hunt to break a different school record with his 2:10.61 time for second place.
“We found a new sections event for Matthew Larson that we probably wouldn’t have found unless we swam around,” Rhodes said. “Matthew has a pretty good chance to go after the school record in the 100 butterfly. So now we will have two guys chasing school records. Matthew in the 100 butterfly and Ryan Peterson in the 200 IM.”
The other major highlights for Owatonna came when sophomore Henry Hilgendorf and junior Cole Piepho both one-upped their lifetime bests in diving.
Hilgendorf took first place overall after beating his original best of 144.00 with a 145.80 against the Raiders. Piepho took fourth with a 117.65 and beat his original best score of 111.90.
To open the meet, Peterson, David Rhodes, Evan Fosness and Evan Cole finished in fourth place with a 2:00.97 in the 200 medley relay.
Peterson also went on to record the third best time in the 100 back with a 1:04.16 and combined with Quam, Fosness and Larson for the third best time in the 400 free relay.
Quam also took fourth place in the 200 free with a 2:07.90. Fosness (1:00.37) and Evan Cole (1:02.45) took fourth and fifth place in the 100 free.
Eighth grader Aiden Thurber finished with Owatonna’s top time in the 500 free at 7:18.04 in fourth place with Jack Nelson and Dakota Peterson behind him.
Freshman Spencer Copeland took fourth in the 50 free with a 27.24 and finished behind Peterson in the 100 back with a 1:12.09.
“Overall the guys swam well even though the score says different. We had huge time drops from guys that haven’t swam things regularly,” Peter Rhodes said. “That is the great thing about swimming, you can find success in different ways. We had 56 new lifetime best swims and some of the drops were five, 10, even 15 second drops for some of the guys.”