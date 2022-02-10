Game: Owatonna Huskies (9-11) at Winona Winhawks (3-16)
Recent Results: The Huskies are coming off a 63-51 home win over the Northfield Raiders while the Winhawks are coming off a 63-47 road loss against Red Wing.
Last Matchup: Owatonna and Winona faced off Jan. 4 in Owatonna, where the Huskies picked up a 63-29 win.
1. Extend the streak
If there’s ever a good time to start playing your best basketball, it’d be at the end of the season with section playoffs right around the corner and that’s exactly what the Huskies are doing. They currently sit on a five game winning streak with back-to-back wins over Albert Lea, followed by a 60-56 home win over Rochester Century, a 54-46 road win over Austin that dropped it from No. 5 to No. 7 in the 3A girls rankings and their most recent home win over Northfield.
It’s no secret that Winona has struggled this season with a 3-14 overall record (3-13 in Big 9) and currently sits in the depths of the Big 9 standings. On top of that, the last time the Huskies and the Winhawks matched up, it was a 34-point blowout for Owatonna. Now the Huskies are faced with a prime opportunity to extend their win streak to six games with only five games remaining past Winona.
2. Spread the wealth around
Owatonna has a very senior-dominated team with 10 Huskies playing in their final season in the royal blue and silver, which has provided them ample amounts of veteran leadership. Most importantly, it’s allowed it to have multiple reliable scoring options from center Audrey Simon down low, guards Holly Buytaert, Ari Shornock and Hillary Haarstad around the perimeter and a jack-of-all-trades forward in Lexi Mendenhall.
The Huskies always seem to find success when they can rely on multiple girls to step up and have a more even scoring output versus purely going through one or two players. Also being able to afford to sub in some of the younger core pieces of the roster in the coming years with the likes of sophomore guard Carsyn Brady, freshman guard Kennedy Schammel, junior center Makayla Mahlman and freshman forward Lexie Klecker.
In their most recent win, the Huskies had 11 different players record points with the highest being 10 points from Mendenhall and Buytaert and six of the 11 scoring six or more points. They also had six different players score at least six points in their last game against the Winhawks.
3. Gear up for section play.
At this point, the Huskies are out of contention for any Big 9 title with 15-1 Mankato East holding down the top spot in the conference rankings, so it’s time to keep sections in mind. Owatonna’s three section wins ties Lakeville North, Rochester Mayo and Century for the second most behind John Marshall’s 5-0 record.
Owatonna has three more sectional matchups left with a home game against Mayo and back-to-back games against John Marshall. The Huskies lost their first encounter with Mayo, but they’ll get to play on their home court and have another crack at the Spartans. Potential wins of John Marshall at the end of the season could provide a shake up in the section seedings.