(Owatonna Boys Basketball) Brayden Williams MR BASKETBALL

Owatonna senior guard Brayden Williams was named to the watch list for the 2022 Mr. Basketball Award. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Owatonna senior guard Brayden Williams was one of the 58 names featured on the Minnesota Mr. Basketball Committee’s watch list for the 2022 Mr. Basketball Award that’s given out each year to the top high school basketball player in the state of Minnesota.

The top 10 candidates for the award will be announced on Monday, Feb. 14, the final five finalists will be announced on Monday, March 7 and the winner of the 2022 Mr. Basketball Award will be named following the 2022 state basketball tournaments from March 22-26.

Through 10 games with the Huskies, Williams has averaged 21.2 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, 4.0 assists per game and 3.0 steals per game while leading Owatonna to an 8-2 record and a perfect 6-0 Big 9 Conference record.

Williams has and will come across several others named to the watch list with Big 9 Conference foes Jasper Hedin (Winona), Mehki Collins (Mankato West) and BJ Omot (Mankato East).

The list also features Section 1-4A foes Kyle Hrncir (Farmington) and Avery Mast (Lakeville South). Williams and the Huskies have also already faced fellow watch list selections Peyton Newbern (Robbinsdale Armstrong), Benard Omooria (Osseo), Tyriece Waits (Osseo) and Pharrel Payne (Park of Cottage Grove).

Since the award was established in 1975, Williams may have the opportunity to become the second player in Owatonna High School history to win the award.

Chad Kolander won the award as a senior in 1990 after leading Owatonna to back-to-back Class AA state championships.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments