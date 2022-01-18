...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Weather Alert
...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
Owatonna senior guard Brayden Williams was named to the watch list for the 2022 Mr. Basketball Award. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Owatonna senior guard Brayden Williams was one of the 58 names featured on the Minnesota Mr. Basketball Committee’s watch list for the 2022 Mr. Basketball Award that’s given out each year to the top high school basketball player in the state of Minnesota.
The top 10 candidates for the award will be announced on Monday, Feb. 14, the final five finalists will be announced on Monday, March 7 and the winner of the 2022 Mr. Basketball Award will be named following the 2022 state basketball tournaments from March 22-26.
Through 10 games with the Huskies, Williams has averaged 21.2 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, 4.0 assists per game and 3.0 steals per game while leading Owatonna to an 8-2 record and a perfect 6-0 Big 9 Conference record.
Williams has and will come across several others named to the watch list with Big 9 Conference foes Jasper Hedin (Winona), Mehki Collins (Mankato West) and BJ Omot (Mankato East).
The list also features Section 1-4A foes Kyle Hrncir (Farmington) and Avery Mast (Lakeville South). Williams and the Huskies have also already faced fellow watch list selections Peyton Newbern (Robbinsdale Armstrong), Benard Omooria (Osseo), Tyriece Waits (Osseo) and Pharrel Payne (Park of Cottage Grove).
Since the award was established in 1975, Williams may have the opportunity to become the second player in Owatonna High School history to win the award.
Chad Kolander won the award as a senior in 1990 after leading Owatonna to back-to-back Class AA state championships.