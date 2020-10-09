NORTHFIELD — Alex Huemoeller flipped the script at No. 3 singles and the Owatonna girls tennis team avenged a regular season loss to Northfield by eliminating the Raiders from the Section 1-AA tournament, 4-3, on Thursday.
Roughly three weeks after losing to Marie Labenski in straight sets, Huemoeller reversed the final score and helped secure the Huskies’ clean sweep at singles with a 6-4, 6-2 victory.
Owatonna’s top singles player, Olivia Herzog, had a much harder time fending off Libby Brust the second time around and escaped with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-5 victory after beating the Northfield senior 6-4, 6-1 earlier in the season.
Megan Johnson continued her late-season tear with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Caroline Ash at second singles while teammate Olivia McDermott took down Izzy Balvin 6-3, 6-2.
At doubles, Alivia Schuster and Emma Herzog accounted for Owatonna’s lone set-victory by defeating Jenna Woitalla and Lynnette Ott in the second stanza, 6-1.
The No. 5-seeded Huskies advance to the section semifinals and will face top-seeded Rochester Mayo on Monday at 4 p.m. on the road.
Owatonna 4, Northfield 3
SINGLES
No. 1 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Libby Brust, 6-4, 6-5
No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Caroline Ash 6-1, 6-2
No. 3 Alex Huemoeller (O) def. Marie Labenski 6-4, 6-2
No. 4 Olivia McDermott (O) def. Izzy Balvin 6-3, 6-2
DOUBLES
No. 1 Carthy Graff/Gabbi Grant (N) def. Caitlynne Bussert/Cora Barrett 6-1, 6-2
No. 2 Annika Richardson/Solvei Christopherson (N) def. Lauren Thamert/Klara Blacker 6-2, 6-3
No. 3 Jenna Woitalla/Lynnette Ott (N) def. Alivia Schuster/Emma Herzog 6-4, 1-6, 6-4