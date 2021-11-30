COACHES
Head coach: Nikki Burgmaier, 5th year.
Assistant coach: Diane Skala (4th year), Emma Paquette (1st year), Michala Weise (1st year), Katelyn Ryan (1st year).
ROSTER
Sloane Allen
Christina Bell
Hannah Blahosky
Alyssa Bock
Kali Clauson
Kaelyn Cole
Sophia Cook
Eleanore Effertz
Carla Garcia
Amelia Goettl
Aubrey Groby
Anela Grubish
Stephanie Hager
Jocie Hendricks
Lydia Jessop
Adelynn Johnson
Norah Kath
Kennedy Katzung
Callie Kreutter
Lauren Kubicek
Aza Lewis
Emily Mcmasters
Kayleigh Norbeck
Lauren Packard
Lainie Rahn
Taylor Schewe
Maren Smith
Jaedynn Tjon
Chloe Walerius
Annika Wiese
Sophie Woodfill
Hannah Wright
Aurora Sim
Jordan Otte
KEY ATHLETES
Dance team is a different beast when it comes to team sports, there is no lead shooter or key defenseman that can carry the team to victory. The team of dancers who walk out on the competition floor have to dance as if they were one person. Judges are looking at every detail of your dance. The big details: difficulty of skills, like kick height, turn sets and power in jumps/leaps. Then the small details that set you apart from other teams, where your head is placed for kicks, if your fingertips are together or apart, and if you're making your hard work look effortless. They have to be precise, powerful and connected. We could have the best turner in the state of Minnesota, it does not matter, because if the whole team can't do those same turns we don't get any points for it. Our score sheets reflect our weakest link, so it is key to have every dancer dancing at the same level of difficulty as one!
2020-21 RECAP
This is our 5th year of having our program in Owatonna. Our first year, we really focused on building team culture and having our team understand the competitive nature of Dance Team. We have seen growth in skills and in overall team culture. Every year, our score sheets have gone up and our dances have become more difficult. Our goal is to keep raising the bar each season, so the Owatonna Dance Team then one day be Conference Champs!
2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our team's overall goal for this upcoming season is to leave the season better than we found it. Every dancer should see individual growth and our team should always strive to see our score sheets go up.
COMPETITION
The team and coaching staff's big goal for the team is to place in the top 4 at Big 9! Big 9 Dance Team Conference is run differently than any of our other dance competitions. Placements are based off of a combination of both our Jazz Overall Ranking Score and Kick Overall Ranking Score. To be able to place in the top 4, we have to place in both categories and be a well-rounded varsity kick and jazz team.