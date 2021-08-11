The Owatonna fishing team competed in a 225 boat tournament on Lake Mille Lacs on Aug. 1, but unfortunately did not qualify any additional boats to participate in the Tournament of Champions, which will be held on Lake Pokegama near Grand Rapids on Aug. 15.
However, the team did have six boats qualify for the tournament, which functions as the individual state tournament, throughout the course of the season. The boats that will compete this coming weekend include Walker Krampitz/Brady Matz, Jake Mohs/Kaden Homuth, Wyatt Kriesel/Kaden Finholdt, Mark Spurgeon/Joe Webster, Joe Adamek/Leo Harguth and Morgan Hansen/Sierra Spindler. Additionally, the boat of Krampitz/Matz finished in fifth place in the statewide Team of the Year standings, which takes into account how the best boats from across the state performed over the course of the season.
Krampitz/Matz, Mohs/Homuth and Kriesel/Finholdt also finished as the top three boats for the Owatonna team this summer and qualified to compete in the state team tournament, which will be held on Leech Lake near Walker on Aug. 29-30.
"The 15 biggest fish each from the three boats are counted for the team total," assistant coach Nick Lewis said in regard to the team competition. "This is probably the most fun tournament because it's the one tournament where we all work together and truly fish as a team."
LAKE MILLE LACS TOURNAMENT RESULTS
7th Jake Mohs/Kaden Homuth: 26.63 lbs
12th Walker Krampitz/Brady Matz: 24.18 lbs
51st Brady Hansen/Trey Hiatt: 12.53 lbs
68th Jack Strom/Parker Klecker: 10.56 lbs
78th Wyatt Kriesel/Kaden Finholdt: 9.29 lbs
116th Morgan Hansen/Sierra Spindler: 4.04 lbs
125th Mark Spurgeon/Joe Webster: 3.40 lbs
128th Skylar Melom/Elijah Frost: 3.26 lbs
161st Luke Mohs/ Tate Gfrerer: 1.31 lbs