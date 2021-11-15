Going into the 100-yard butterfly championship finals, Owatonna junior swimmer Logan Norrid held the top preliminary time of 57.57 seconds and was ranked as the top seed in the event.
When she dove into the pool, the first 25 yards of the 100 yard event were a breeze to her as she started to lead the pack of eight swimmers. Going back and forth from end to end, the burn started catching up to her as Rochester Century’s Emily Garrison was just split seconds behind her.
Flip turning into the final stretch of the event, 25 yards separated her and the pairing of a gold medal and a trip to the Class AA State swim meet. In a neck-and-neck race, Norrid beat out Garrison and finished with a first place time of 57.78 seconds for a section title.
“First 25, I was feeling good, I was feeling strong. I was like, ‘Yeah, I got this in the bag,’” Norrid said. “The last 25 came around, and I’m like ‘Oh no, my legs are dead, what am I going to do?’"
She continued, “I just found something deep inside of me, and I just cranked the end and out-touched the other girls, and I’m happy with it.”
The 100 butterfly isn’t the only event Norrid is going to compete in at the Class AA state meet, as the junior also finished in third place in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:06.24, which was seconds off Rochester Mayo’s Ava Gustafson’s 1:03.97 time for first place.
With her time in the prelims for the 100 butterfly (57.57) and her time from the 100 breast (1:06.43) both doubled down as new school records with both former records belonging to her.
Norrid is slated to take part in Heat 1-of-3 for the Class AA 100 butterfly prelims and in Heat 3-of-4 in the 110 breast prelims.
However, Norrid isn’t the only Huskie that’s going to represent Owatonna at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota in the coming week.
Freshman diver Mya Dutton also punched her ticket to the state meet, her first ever appearance, after a top-five placing in the 1-meter dive.
“For Mya to be as consistent as she was, we knew she had a shot in the diving,” said Owatonna head coach Isaiah Fuller. “Nothing is ever guaranteed in this sport, so for Mya to go out and dive as consistent as she was and to qualify as a freshman in diving, and of course Logan is our perennial state contender, it’s very exciting.”
Dutton posted a semifinals score of 212.30 to move onto the 1 meter dive championship finals, where she recorded her final score of 279.70 that earned her fourth place and a spot in the Class AA diving championships.
Outside of Norrid and Dutton’s state runs, the Huskies enjoyed a great night of swimming and breaking some personal bests in a couple of events.
Owatonna took part in three team relays and finished in sixth place in the 200 medley behind a time of 1:56.74 from the pairing of Vanessa Gonzalez, Norrid, Laken Meier and Anna Youngquist.
“It’s one of those things where you’re hoping and you’re wishing that everything will pan out for them because you see the work they put in day in and day out,” Fuller said. “You can see by the times up and down the lineup, it paid off. It was fun to watch these girls see that effort pay off.”
In the 200 free, Kaitlyn Wasieleski, Gonzalez, Britta Henderson and Youngquist finished in seventh place with a time of 1:49.90. The final relay saw Owatonna take seventh in the 400 free with Meier, Youngquist, Gonzalez and Norrid finishing with the time of 3:51.88.
Meier participated in the consolation championships for the 50 free, where she finished in fifth place in the heat and took 13th place overall with her finals time of 25.96.
In the diving finals, Elice Tolman took ninth place with her finals score of 254.10 and Gabbie Poole took 13th with her score of 229.40. Dylann Norrid finished in 20th place in the semifinals with her score of 147.00.
“I love extending the season the furthest it can possibly go and I'm so excited for state and going with Mya, which will be her first time,” Norrid said. “She’s a freshman and I’m super pumped for her and it’ll be a good experience.”
Swim and dive will live on through Norrid and Dutton, who’ll make their respective appearances in their state meets. Preliminaries for Class AA begin at 6 p.m. Friday and the finals will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.