AUSTIN — On paper, what Owatonna accomplished against Austin is going to look like a rather significant upset.
In reality, though, it shouldn’t be all that surprising.
Having launched on a torrid path that has maintained an upward trajectory for more than a month, the Huskies’ toppled another Big Nine Conference contender on Tuesday night with a gutsy 60-59 victory over the Class AAA, No. 8-ranked Packers on the road.
The victory is the second in the last three weeks against one of the top four teams in the conference standings as Owatonna (12-9 overall, 10-7 Big Nine) also took down fourth-place Rochester Century on Jan. 23 to secure their first marquee victory in a stretch that’s seen the Huskies win nine of their last 12 games. All three of the losses in the span took place on the road, two of which where decided by a combined three points against Rochester John Marshall and Rochester Mayo. The third came against conference-leading and Class AAA, No. 2-ranked Mankato East.
Against the Packers (17-4, 13-4), Owatonna was close to being run out of the gym in the game’s opening seven minutes, but remained composed and erased a 12-point deficit by out-scoring Austin 20-9 to finish the half and draw within a single point at intermission.
“To our guys credit we didn't panic,” Owatonna coach Josh Williams said. “We stayed composed and slowly whittled away at the lead.”
The two rivals traded blows to start the second half until Owatonna was able to create a little breathing room by sneaking ahead 56-49 with roughly six minutes to go. The Packers called timeout and immediately responded with an 8-0 spurt to regain the lead with three minutes left in the second half.
Austin’s advantage, though, didn’t last long and proved to be its final lead of the game as Evan Dushek converted a pair of free throws on the other end to give Owatonna a 58-57 edge.
The teams traded defensive stops for the next couple of minutes before Nolan Burmeister drained a pair of clutch free throws with roughly 30 seconds on the clock to extend the Huskies’ lead to three points.
Following another OHS defensive stop and a missed free throw, Austin found itself with a chance to tie the game coming out of a timeout with 11 seconds on the clock. Locking down the perimeter, Owatonna made one final stand and denied the Packers even a decent look from beyond the arc and Agwa Nywesh banked in a layup right before the final horn to cement the final score.
Dushek led Owatonna with 22 points and nine rebounds while jack-of-all-trades swingman Payton Beyer added 19 points, six rebounds and three assists. He finished 3-for-6 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 from the line.
“Beyer was really good offensively again for us,” Williams said. “Payton did a great job attacking the basket and making plays to break down their zone as well as hitting some big three-pointers at opportune times. He was huge on the offensive end.”
Defensively, Burmeister shut down Austin’s top overall player, Agwa Nywesh, holding the future Division I guard to six points — and perhaps even more impressively — just seven total shot attempts from the entire game, one of which came right before the final buzzer.
After their game-opening run, Owatonna kept the Packets off-schedule and completely out-of-sorts, holding them to 6 of 21 (28.6%) from beyond the arc while finishing with a 30-25 edge on the glass.
“I think it the first time ever we actually made more three-pointers than they did,” Williams said of his team that finished 7-for-19 from deep. “Our number one defensive goal was to limit open three and transition baskets. We did both pretty dang well.”
Brayden Williams scored all nine of his points from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Burmeister led the team with six assists. Senior Carson DeKam also played “awesome” according to Williams and netted four points, two rebounds and one steal in less than 10 minutes on the floor.
Moses Idris led the Packers with 15 points and Okey Okey scored 13.
LOOKING AHEAD
Owatonna plays four of its final five games at home, starting with a 7:30 p.m. showdown against Faribault on Friday night. On Tuesday, they travel to Winona before concluding the regular season against Rochester John Marshall, Mankato West and Northfield.
Owatonna 60, Austin 59
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 9, Payton Beyer 19, Nolan Burmeister 2, Isaac Oppegard 4, Evan Dushek 22, Carson DeKam 4. Halftime: Austin 29, Owatonna 28.