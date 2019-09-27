FARIBAULT — The Owatonna boys soccer team still has a lot to accomplish this season, but Thursday’s 2-0 shutout of Faribault on in Big Nine Conference action was a great start.
Benny Bangs netted the game-deciding goal 21 minutes after the opening whistle on an assist from Leo Gantert. In the second half, Nolan Burmeister rounded out the scoring with a goal in the 71st minute on a feed from Lane Versteeg. Riley Voracek earned the shutout.
The result obviously won’t hurt the Huskies’ chances of earning a better seed in the forthcoming Section 1-AA tournament, but Bob Waypa was far less concerned about that and more tuned-in to how his team executed on the field against the talented Falcons and what this victory could mean to their psyche moving forward.
“We talked about committing to each other, and we are still young, and when things don’t go our way we have to learn to bounce back and we did that tonight,” he said. “We played for each other. We frustrated Faribault and picked up a nice quality win. They are a good team and we did the little things right, and hopefully we can build off this.”
Unable to change what has been a somewhat frustrating month-and-a-half that’s featured a myriad of ties and some tough losses against top-shelf competition, Waypa said his team is fully-committed to moving forward and taking care of business in the final five days of the regular season.
By far the Huskies’ most important matchup of its three remaining contests is on Saturday at Lakeville South. The Cougars are one of three teams — along with the Huskies and Rochester Century — jostling for position in the middle of the Section 1-AA standings. Heading into the final week of action, the No. 3-6 seeds are still very much up for grabs. Neither South nor Owatonna has won a game against fellow sectional opponents — the Huskies are 0-2-2 and have tied Century and Rochester Mayo while the Cougars are 0-3-0 — and the winner would all-but guarantee to start the postseason at home.
After Saturday, Owatonna has one other contest remaining against a sectional opponent on Thursday, Oct. 3 at struggling Rochester John Marshall (0-6-2).
“If we can get two more (sectional) wins, that would help us when looking at head-to-head matchups for sectional seeding,” Waypa said. “A loss, we could be looking at the six (seed).”
Lakeville South — which squeaked past Eagan on Thursday, 2-1, less than a week after the Huskies beat the Wildcats 6-3 — has played just nine games this season and has not defeated a team with a winning record. The Cougars started 1-4-0 and lost to Century and Mayo in a pair of 1-0 decisions to begin the season.
Entering Thursday’s action, Sam Just, leads the Lakeville South with five goals and two assists. Fellow forward, Loic Mesanvi, has scored three goals and handed out two assists.
The Huskies will be without two of its captains on Saturday in Kaden Nelson (previous obligation) and Sam Henson (injury). The game is slated to begin at 1 p.m. on the turf field.