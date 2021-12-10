From the opening tip, the Owatonna and the Farmington girls basketball teams seemed destined for a close, hard-fought battle. After trading baskets for most of the game, though, a mini-run from the Tigers created just enough separation to escape Owatonna High School with a 48-46 victory.
The tight nature of the contest was reflected in the 23-22 halftime score, which favored Farmington.
“That was such our game, we just needed to clean up some rebounds, finishing some easy shots,” Owatonna head coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said. “The energy was good and defensively we were playing well together. Every girl has to make one better decision during the game and that’s a different score.”
Late in the second half, Owatonna went from trading the lead every other basket to fighting back from down a couple of possessions.
Because of that, the Huskies were forced to abandon their inside-oriented offense down the stretch
For most of the game, Owatonna relied on that production in the paint, whether it was dumping the ball down to its forwards and letting them work inside or having guards drive into the paint.
In a low-scoring game, the Huskies were able to turn to players like senior forward Lexi Mendenhall to establish a presence down low and it worked well. Mendenhall finished as Owatonna’s second-leading scorer with 13 points.
“We knew we’d be able to get it inside a little bit, they played behind all game so the girls did a really good job doing quick moves and getting to the rim and our guards were doing a great job feeding them,” Hugstad-Vaa said.
But trailing by two possessions with under a minute left, the Huskies needed to start connecting on outside shots.
Mendenhall and senior guard Holly Buytaert both knocked down a 3-pointer each in the first half and it was Buytaert that started connecting from long range in the second half.
While the time transitioned from minutes to seconds left, Buytaert knocked down a couple of 3-pointers.
“Calmness, presence, running our offense and talking to the girls on the court,” Hugstad-Vaa said about what Buytaert brings to the table. “We’ve talked to her about how we need her to score more and she was definitely shooting and attacking the basket better tonight. We need three solid scorers in double figures and hopefully we’ll continue to work on that.”
She finished the night as Owatonna’s leading scorer with 14 points, nine of which came from her three second half three-pointers.
Despite this late push, it was too little, too late for the Huskies as Buytaert's final 3-pointer cut Farmington's lead to 48-46 as the buzzer sounded.
Dropping to 1-3 on the season after its third straight loss, Owatonna returns to action Tuesday night when it travels to Rochester Century.