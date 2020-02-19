Owatonna had no trouble knocking down shots in the first half Tuesday against Winona but in the second half, the Huskies couldn’t find the basket in a 51-46 loss in Winona.
Owatonna (12-10, 11-8 Big 9) shot 56 percent from the field in the first half but that changed to just 19 percent in the second half. The Huskies made just five field goals in the second half and shot 1-for-14 on 3-point attempts.
Owatonna built a 32-23 halftime lead behind an impressive first-half shooting performance but that lead evaporated in the second half.
The Huskies had a trio of players reach double figures in scoring with Brayden Williams leading the team with 17 points. Evan Dushek had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Payton Beyer scored 10 points.
Jasper Hedin led the Winhawks (11-12, 8-11 Big 9) with 17 points while Ethan Prodzinski had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Winona’s shooting percentages nearly mirrored Owatonna’s. The Winhawks shot 29 percent in the first half but shot 55 percent in the second half.
The Huskies face Rochester John Marshall Friday in Owatonna at 7:30 p.m.
Winona 51, Owatonna 46
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 17, Evan Dushek 12, Payton Beyer 10, Nolan Burmeister 4, Isaac Oppegard 2, Ty Creger 1.
Winona scoring: Jasper Hedin 17, Ethan Prodzinski 16, Garit Wollan 8, Parker Jones 3, Max Maxwell 3, Austin Mlynczak 2, AJ Appicelli 2.