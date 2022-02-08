The Owatonna wrestling team had a busy weekend that included the Huskies traveling north to face off against Coon Rapids, Maple River/United South Central and Foley, as well as sending senior Rian Grunwald and freshman Isabelle Townley to the Pine Island Girls Tournament.
Owatonna defeated Coon Rapids 54-15 and Maple River/USC 42-28 and fell to Foley 39-29, while Grunwald claimed second and Townley claimed fourth in their respective weight classes.
Pine Island Girls Tournament
In the first official season of sanctioned girls wrestling, Grunwald and Townley were presented with an opportunity to get a feel for what the future girls state wrestling championships will look like come early March.
The Pine Island Girls Tournament marked one of the first ever all-girls wrestling tournaments in Minnesota and featured over 105 girls from around the state and in the surrounding area.
“Rian Grunwald and Isabelle Townley competed in one of the first all-girl high school wrestling tournaments. This was a phenomenal opportunity for these wrestlers to get a taste of what their own Sections and State Tournaments will be like. They both had a great day, with Grunwald taking second place and Townley grabbing fourth,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson.
Wrestling in the 114-pound weight class, Grunwald opened with a first-round bye before recording a 5-1 decision over Nora Houglum in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, she recorded a 12-8 decision over Tri-City United’s Trista Gessler to match up against Aitkin’s Madelyn Strohmayer in the finals.
Grunwald ultimately finished as the runner up after falling in a 6-4 decision to Strohmayer and claiming silver.
“I know Grunwald is undeterred about her state title goal in her senior campaign, and I know she'll be ready in the coming weeks to take what's hers,” Johnson said.
Townley wrestled in the 107-pound weight class and after recording a first round bye, she knocked off Decorah’s Rorie Wiedow with a fall at two minutes, 55 seconds, but fell short of the finals with a 15-5 major decision loss to eventual champion Hanah Schuster of Apple Valley.
In the third-place matchup, Townley fell to Fridley’s Olivia Sackor by fall at 5:23 to claim a fourth place finish.
Blaine Duals (2-1 record)
The Huskies saw six wrestlers go undefeated en route to their 2-1 record, which included big outings from freshman Lane Karsten, eighth grader Trey Hiatt and senior Jake Gronli.
Wrestling at the 113-pound weight class, Karsten recorded a fall over Coon Rapids’ Jaden Caffey, a 23-8 tech fall over Kolt Bullerman of Maple River/USC and a 7-5 decision win against Foley.
Hiatt received a forfeited win at 120 pounds against Coon Rapids, then recorded a 14-6 major decision over Braxton Simon (MR/USC) and a 6-0 decision over Tyler Wilhelmi (Foley).
Gronli picked up a pair of wins by fall over Tyler Her (Coon Rapids) and Blake Herbst (Foley), as well as notching a 6-3 decision over MR/USC’s Ethan Elvebak.
“Jake Gronli showed how reliable he's getting with two pins and a tight win against Maple River/USC. He's adding more and more to his craft, and I believe he's putting himself in a position to create some chaos in the 126 pound bracket at Sections,” Johnson said.
The other three undefeated Huskies were the usual suspects of Class 3A No. 4 ranked junior Cael Robb at 132 pounds, No. 1 ranked senior Landen Johnson at 160 pounds and No. 7 ranked Jacob Reinardy at 170 pounds.
Robb recorded two pins against Coon Rapids and Foley, but his biggest win came in a 4-0 decision over Class A No. 2 Boden Simon of MR/USC.
“Robb showed an incredible poise and maturity as he wrestled a tight match where he was flawless. After a scoreless first period, Simon chose down and Robb rode him mercilessly until he was able to secure two nearfall on his roll-through tilt. He clinched the match with a reversal in the third period,” Derek Johnson said.
Landen Johnson’s reliability showed through as the defending state champion won by fall in all three of his matches.
Reinardy picked up a pin against Coon Rapids and posted a 21-6 tech fall over Foley’s Trey Emmerich, but his biggest win of the day also came against MR/USC.
MR/USC elected to bump Class A No. 4 160-pounder Cooper Ochsendorf up to wrestle Reinardy at 170 pounds instead of Landen Johnson at 160 pounds. The move didn’t do much for MR/USC, as Reinardy picked up the fall.
“Reinardy handled every position with strength and confidence. Sometimes when you know the team needs a big win and it's a high-profile opponent, you rush through your progressions and get sloppy — not Reinardy. He dismantled Ochsendorf and had him on his back several times before securing the fall and the dual itself,” Derek Johnson said.