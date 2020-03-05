ROCHESTER — As soon as visiting high school teams step foot inside Taylor Arena in downtown Rochester, the first thing most players do is look up.
The towering dimensions and cavernous backdrop not only attack the senses at a psychological level, but also present an overt superficial challenge. Everything from the soft rims, to the unusual lighting, to how the spectators are positioned around the floor can disturb even the sharpest of shooters. Throughout the three-month grind of the regular season they establish patterns, routines and tendencies that allow them to simply react and not have to concern themselves with their physical surroundings.
Hesitation is the enemy of success, so when teams go from playing in quaint venues with only subtle variations in overall size and structure to an 8,000-seat arena within a multi-million-dollar complex, a certain level of adjustment is to be expected.
Expected, but apparently not inevitable. Just look at what Blooming Prairie’s Kaden Thomas did on Wednesday night.
Buoyed by a great pre-game shooting session and stepping onto the floor oozing with a cool confidence, the 6-foot-4 senior rang up a career-high seven 3-pointers and helped the top-seeded Awesome Blossoms seize control of the game early in what transformed into a 72-50 rout of No. 8 Southland in the Sub-Section 1-A semifinals.
“In warmups I knew the rims were a little different and I had to adjust to those,” Thomas said outside the locker room roughly 10 minutes after the game. “I made something like seven in a row before the game and that’s when I found it and just went from there.”
Despite missing his first attempt, Thomas quickly locked in from deep and proceeded to knock down his next five shots from beyond the arc and almost single-handedly out-scored the Rebels in the first half, producing 19 of his game-high 26 points in the stretch to help the Blossoms establish a comfortable 35-19 advantage. When he finally did miss, the visiting student's section showed Thomas the ultimate level of respect by issuing a loud Bronx Cheer when his seventh attempt lipped off the rim with less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock.
"I made a couple right away, and that helps," Thomas added.
Blooming Prairie's smooth-shooting combo guard wasn’t the only player that appeared undeterred by the unique atmosphere of the Mayo Civic Center as Gabe Hagen registered 14 of his 17 points after the break and drilled five shots in a row at one point to keep Southland at a safe distance. Teammate Zach Archer canned a pair of shots from deep and added 12 points while Parker Vaith and Drew Kittelson pitched in six apiece.
“We talked about the possibility of this being a difficult place to shoot, and I think we actually anticipated people missing more shots than what we did,” Blossoms coach Nate Piller said. “We just told them before the game to stay with it and stay confident in their shot.”
The victory lifts Blooming Prairie (23-3) into the sub-section title game where they will meet fifth-seeded Grand Meadow (21-7) on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Superlarks were one of just a small handful of teams that gave the Blossoms a serious run for their money during the regular season and lost by just one point on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Fittingly triggered by a Thomas 3-pointer roughly 90 seconds after the opening tip, the Blossoms made five shots from beyond the arc in the game’s opening seven minutes and took their first double-digit lead of the game when Archer found the bottom of the net on a deep jumper at the 11:37-mark. In the decisive stretch, Thomas drilled a trio of 3-pointers.
With its offense finding traction early on and shifting into high gear by the middle of the opening frame, Blooming Prairie’s formidable defense was able to simply slap the floor and go to work. The Blossoms — who led the Gopher Conference in just about every defensive metric and have surrendered just 45.1 points per game — limited any second-chance opportunities and did not allow Southland to reach double-figures in scoring until the 7:19-mark of the first half.
Patrolling the paint against the under-sized Rebels, Hagen not only scrubbed the defensive glass — snatching a game-high 10 rebounds — but finished with four blocked shots, two of which he emphatically swatted off the backboard and allowed his teammates to track down the loose ball instead of simply sending it flying into the second row of seats.
“Once our defense is going, it’s hard to score on us,” Thomas said. “Our offense builds off our defense. They had had 19 points going into halftime and we were pretty excited about that.”
The Blossoms sustained their momentum after the break, never allowed Southland to inch any closer than 16 points and jumped ahead by 20-plus by the middle of the second half.
The action on Wednesday night unfolded much differently than the regular season meeting between the teams that Blooming Prairie won by less than 10 points. Not wanting his players to dwell on how things transpired the first time around, Piller kept the viewing of the game tape to a select few members of his staff and has been impressed by the level of growth his team has displayed over the last couple months.
“The last time we saw them we didn’t play a really good game down there,” Piller said if the Jan. 7 matchup against Southland in Adams. “We were doing some things differently at that time as well. You know, Drew (Kittelson) was only playing one half of varsity and still playing two halves of JV basketball and we are a different team now and you can tell by watching film. We went back as coaches (and) watched the first game (against Southland) and didn’t watch it with the guys because we really didn’t play very well. That's not something I wanted to show them again.”
One of the major obstacles the Blossoms have endured over the last couple months is dealing with the loss of its reigning all-conference forward Karson Vigeland, who tore his ACL last month and will miss the remainder of the postseason. In his absence, the long and athletic Kittelson has jumped into the starting rotation and flourished in his role as the team’s third scoring option and quintessential “glue guy” willing to adapt to each new situation and shoulder many of the less-flashy duties such as chasing after loose balls, making the extra pass or defending multiple positions in a single game.
“The timing is interesting,” Piller said of Vigeland’s injury. “He goes in for surgery (on Thursday) and we will keep him in our thoughts. The older guys have picked up their game and Drew being a sophomore has really come into his own and understands his role and understands that he doesn’t have to be Karson. He’s a different type of player for us. He does different things than Karson and a lot of the pressure is off him because we have some nice leadership on our team.”
Blooming Prairie 72, Southland 50
Blooming Prairie scoring: Isaac Ille 2, Zach Archer 12, Parker Vaith 6, Kaden Thomas 26, Zach Weber 3, Gabe Hagen 17, Drew Kittelson 6.