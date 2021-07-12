The Owatonna Aces picked up their second win of the summer on Sunday by splitting a double-header with the Winona Chiefs.
Owatonna took the first game of the matinee affair by a score of 2-1 in 10 innings with all three of the game's runs being scored after the sixth inning.
Tyler Smith pitched a complete game for the Aces, striking out 10 and walking four, though two were intentional.
At the plate, Tucker Alstead went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Brian Simon went 2-for-5 and drove in the team's lone RBI with a solo home run. Eric Benson also contributed a multi-hit game.
The Chiefs rebounded during the second game, which was limited to seven innings, and defeated the Aces, 5-0.
Owatonna was limited to one hit, a single off the bat of Smith.
Mathew Simon and Clay Leidall threw three innings apiece and combined to strike out four and walk two. Four of Winona's five runs were earned.
The Aces' record now stands at 2-8 overall and 2-6 in Twin Rivers League play.
Owatonna plays two games at home this coming week. They face the Stewartville Sharks on Friday with first pitch slated for 7:30 p.m. and the Rochester Roadrunners on Sunday at 2 p.m.