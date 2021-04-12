With a roster full of multi-sport athletes, Medford has plenty of competitors on its roster.
Seniors AJ Vandereide and Josiah Hedensten along with junior Jack Paulson and sophomore Casey Chambers have come in with an overwhelming amount of excitement.
“The work ethic has been off the charts in the first week of practices,” Medford coach Joe Melles said. “We’ve seen how much fun the guys are having again,”
Vandereide, an all-conference player two years ago, returns as one of the top pitchers and starting shortstop. Chambers will also see action in the infield and pitch for the Tigers. Juniors Justin Ristau and Reed Cumberland will also pitch and get opportunities to earn a more important role. Paulson comes in as a utility guy who could also work some innings on the mound.
As the Tigers try to find out their identity as a team, they’ll rely on Vandereide and Paulson early on.
“Our focus going forward is to work on the fundamentals,” Melles said. “We’re excited to see what we have.”
Figuring out what the Tigers have will take a while. Melles said the team may play some small ball in the first month of the season to produce runs. By May, he’ll have a clearer perspective on what the team’s strengths are.
Melles added he thinks the conference is much the same; everyone is figuring out what they have. That bodes well for the Tigers as they finished in the middle of the Gopher Conference in 2019.
2021 SCHEDULE
Mon, April 12 – at Hayfield, 5 p.m.
Tues, April 13 – at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, April 15 – vs Maple River, 5 p.m.
Sat, April 17 – vs Loyola Catholic, 11 a.m.
Mon, April 19 – vs WEM, 5 p.m.
Tues, April 20 – vs Le Seueur-Henderson, 5 p.m.
Thurs, April 22 – at NRHEG, 5 p.m.
Mon, April 26 – at United South Central, 5 p.m.
Thurs, April 29 – at Bethlehem Academy 5 p.m.
Mon, May 3 – vs Hayfield, 5 p.m.
Thurs, May 6 – at Maple River, 5 p.m.
Fri, May 7 – at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 5 p.m.
Mon, May 10 – at WEM, 4:30 p.m.
Thurs, May 13 – vs NRHEG, 5 p.m.
Fri, May 14 – vs Triton, 5 p.m.
Mon, May 17 – vs United South Central, 5 p.m.
Tues, May 18 – at Waseca, 5:30 p.m.
Thurs, May 20 – at Blooming Prairie, 5 p.m.
Mon, May 24 – vs Bethlehem Academy, 5 p.m.
Thurs, May 27 – vs Blooming Prairie, 5 p.m.
ROSTER
Josh Bluhm – sophomore
Logan Buecksler – junior
Casey Chambers – sophomore
Reed Cumberland – junior
Josiah Hedensten – senior
Tate Hermes – sophomore
Noah Honsey – junior
Jack Paulson – junior
Justin Ristau – junior
Peyton Seiler – senior
AJ Vandereide – senior