Huskies hammer Winhawks, 7-1

WINONA — Traveling nearly 100 miles for its first Big Nine Conference game of the new season, the Owatonna boys hockey team didn’t mess around on Thursday night.
Basically, the Huskies treated the long bus ride to Winona like a business trip and wasted little time going to work, ringing up shots at a dizzying rate and pulling away for a decisive 7-1 victory.
As satisfying as the blowout might have been, the fact that Owatonna left Bud King Ice Arena with four conference-points in its back pocket holds a lot more weight in the bigger picture.
The Huskies have lofty aspirations this winter, and opening its league schedule with the maximum production will certainly help lay the groundwork for what could be a heated Big Nine Conference championship race over the next couple months. As of Friday morning, early standings have Northfield perched atop with a 2-0 record and eight points with Albert Lea, Mankato West, Owatonna and Faribault next in the congested second-tier with four points apiece. Thursday marked the first conference game for Rochester JM, Mankato East and Mankato West.
So, yes, there's still a long, long way to go.
Huskies stay hot on special teams, pull away in second period
Against Winona, Owatonna rang up 55 shots-on-goal and led 6-1 after two periods.
Wyatt Oldefendt spearheaded the Huskies’ explosive offense with two goals — including the game-winner at the 10:21-mark of the opening period — while Collin Pederson also found the back of the net twice. Dom Valento was top in points with three assists, putting his fingerprints on a trio goals from three different players (Pederson, Taylor Bogan, Zach Kirsch).
Pederson kicked things off with a goal less than five minutes into the game before Oldefendt made it 2-0 roughly five minutes later.
Winona briefly made things interested when Matt Thesing slipped a shot past Owatonna rookie goalie, Tru Gleseke, but the Winhawks' positive mojo was abruptly squashed as Oldefendt buried a shot with just 40 seconds left in the period and posted the first of five unanswered goals over the next 18 minutes.
Bogen converted the first of three consecutive power play goals — the other two coming from Kirsch and Pederson — and Owatonna’s lead swelled to 6-1 heading into the final stanza.
Sam Knoll capped the scoring with a goal at the 12:25-mark of the third.
The Huskies — who peppered 21 shots-on-goal in the second period alone — converted 4 of 7 power plays and are now 6-for-13 with a man-advantage over its two previous outings. They also scored a short-handed goal against the Winhawks.
Gleseke made his first career varsity start and stopped 25 shots, allowing just a single power play goal at the 11:10-mark of the first period.
UP NEXT
Owatonna: Following a showdown with Rochester John Marshall next Thursday and a nonconference contest against Chanhassen on Saturday, Dec. 14, the Huskies will take the ice for a key early-season showdown with Northfield on Tuesday, Dec. 17 on the road.
Winona: The Winhawks' played Becker/Big Lake on Friday.
OWATONNA 7, WINONA 1
FIRST PERIOD
O—Collin Pederson (Dom Valento), 4:16
O—Wyatt Oldefendt, 10:21, SH
W—Matt Thesing (Quinn Larson), 11:10, PP
O— Oldefendt, 16:20, PP
SECOND PERIOD
O—Taylor Bogen (Valento, Devin Rousch), 3:23, PP
O—Zach Kirsch (Valento, Bogen), 13:09, PP
O—Collin Pederson (Tanner Stendel), 16:53, PP
THIRD PERIOD
O—Sam Knoll (Ashton Hoffman), 12:25