The Owatonna volleyball claimed a four-set victory against Austin on Thursday, Sept. 2.
The Huskies won by scored of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-22 in the first, second and fourth sets, and dropped the third set by a 25-22 score.
Bailey Manderfeld finished with 21 assists and eight digs, while Ava Eitrheim pounded 12 kills, Mehsa Kruse supplied 10 kills and Leah Welker finished with five kills.
Owatonna was back in action Tuesday night at Farmington, and next travels to Marshall on Friday and Saturday for the Southwest Minnesota Challenge