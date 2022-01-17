The Owatonna Huskies and 14 other teams gathered inside Lakeville South High School on Saturday for the Lakeville Invite. Behind top team scores on vault and floor, Owatonna took third with a 144.400, which trailed only second-place Wayzata (145.100) and first-place Stillwater (146.500).
Sophomore Emma Johnson finished in first place on the floor with her routine earning her a 9.600, which helped Owatonna claim the top team score of 37.500.
Freshman Averie Roush tied with East Ridge’s Lauren Rodriguez in fifth place with a 9.400 and eighth grader Chloe Myer was in a three-way tie for seventh place with Cambridge’s Laci Leverty and Stillwater’s Evelyn Johnson with a 9.300.
Fellow eighth grader Kendra Miller was in a four-way tie with a 9.200 for ninth place and junior Kaitlyn Cobban rounded things out in 16th place with an 8.850.
Owatonna’s top team score of 37.450 on vault was powered by all five Huskies ranked inside the top 10 of 75 total gymnasts.
Roush finished with the highest individual score for the Huskies on vault after tying Elk-Zimmerman’s Abby Rekstad with the third highest score of a 9.450. Fellow freshman Jozie Johnson was right behind her and tied with Leverty with a 9.400 in fourth place.
Emma Johnson and senior Janessa Moore recorded matching 9.300s to tie for sixth place and Miller rounded things out in a four-way tie for eighth place with a 9.200.
The Huskies tied with Wayzata for the second highest team score on beam with a 35.800, which was powered by Cobban’s 9.350 that earned her third place.
Emma Johnson and Miller were two of the four gymnasts tied in ninth place with a 9.050, followed by Myer in 21st with a 8.350 and Roush tied with Austin’s Hannah Fritz in 25th place with an 8.150.
Owatonna finished sixth in the team standings on the bars with a 33.450 and was led by Moore, who tied with Northfield’s Alison Malecha in 16th place with an 8.600, followed by Emma Johnson in 20th with an 8.350.
Jozie Johnson recorded an 8.300 and tied for 21st, Roush recorded an 8,200 and tied for 23rd and Myer rounded things out in a three-way tie for 27th place with an 8.000.
Emma Johnson and Roush were the only gymnasts for Owatonna to compete in all four events with Johnson finishing in fifth place with a 36.300 and Roush tied in 14th place with a 35.200.
Miller (27.450) in 35th and Myer (25.650) in 47th both competed in three events each.
Cobban (18.200) in 60th, Moore (17.900) in 63rd and Jozie Johnson (17.700) in 65th all competed in two events each.