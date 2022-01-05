The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys basketball team fell 66-33 to St. Clair in its second straight road loss.
The Panthers (3-4) kept it close in the first half after going down nine points heading into halftime at 30-21, but they fell into a deep hole in the second half after struggling to get some shots to fall.
Senior guard Porter Peterson led the team in scoring with 11 points and was followed by fellow senior guard Tyrone Wilson with nine points.
Charlie Nissen added five points, Daxter Lee had four points, Jack Olson had two points and the Panthers saw saw one point from Ben Schoenrock and Sam Olson.
“The first half I thought we played pretty well even though we were down nine. We got some really good looks on offense and did some good things on defense,” NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “Credit to St. Clair, they came out and played hard and got better looks on offense than we did and made their opportunities that we couldn't capitalize on.”
NRHEG will have a couple days off to practice before it returns to the court Tuesday, Jan. 11, when the Panthers host the Medford Tigers in a Gopher Conference matchup.