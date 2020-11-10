The Owatonna boys soccer team revealed award winners from the past season Sunday at its awards banquet.
The Huskies had five players named to the all-conference team and one named to the Class 2A all-state team.
Senior Lane Versteeg received an all-state second team selection while seniors Alex Ulrich, Zach Kubicek and junior Drew Randall joined him on the all-conference first team list. Senior Nolan Burmeister earned an all-conference honorable mention selection.
The Huskies finished with a 7-4-1 and lost to Rochester Century in the Section 1AA semifinals in a shootout.
Seniors Riley Voracek and Zack Kirsch earned selections to the all-section team, an honor created in 2020 to honor players who played exceptionally well during the section playoffs.
Section 1AA also created the section all-academic team in 2020. Owatonna saw Versteeg and Kubicek named to the team.
Asad Ali, Versteeg, Burmeister, Ethan Hunt, Kubicek, Connor Whalen, Fletcher Schulz, Caleb Schuler, Kaden Nelson and Sam Sampson were also named Big 9 Scholar Athletes.