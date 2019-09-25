Sara Anderson inched toward a milestone and the Owatonna girls tennis team wrapped up its home slate with a hard-fought, 5-2, victory over Mankato East on Tuesday night at the OHS tennis courts.
With the victory, the Huskies move to 12-5 overall and 8-2 in league matches with the annual Big Nine Conference tournament looming on Saturday afternoon.
Anderson, who has been the Huskies’ top singles player all season, secured her 95th career victory over Kezia Kim with a smooth 6-1, 6-2 decision. She will be favored against Mankato West on Thursday and will take part in multiple matches on Saturday before starting the postseason on Oct. 1.
Anderson was part of an OHS individual ladder that helped secure the win with four team-points. Second-singles player, Megan Johnson, and No. 3, Olivia Herzog, each cruised to 6-0, 6-0 victories over Jadyn Weckwerth and Sydney Dressen, respectively.
At the third singles position, Olivia McDermott bounced back from a 6-1 loss in the opening set and pulled off a gutsy 1-6, 7-5 (10-6) victory.
At doubles, the Huskies ran into some trouble at the No. 1 and No. 3 positions, but added to its lead at the second position when Liv Matejcek and Alex Huemoeller out-lasted Hannah Rigdon and Arika Kleinschmidt, 6-4, 6-1.
Saturday’s tournament is scheduled to begin at roughly 9 a.m. at the Outdoor Tennis Center in Rochester. Matches will take place periodically throughout the day.
OWATONNA 5, MANKATO EAST 2
Singles
No. 1 Sara Anderson (O) def. Kezia Kim 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Jadyn Weckwerth 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Sydney Dressen 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Olivia McDermott (O) def. Adrianna Kleinschmidt 1-6, 7-5 (10-6)
Doubles
No. 1 Katelyn Flatgard/Maddie Johansen (ME) def. Caitlynne Bussert/Leah Tucker 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 Liv Matejcek/Alex Huemoeller (O) def. Hannah Rigdon/Arika Kleinschmidt 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 Kamy Bartolo/Makena Wassman (ME) def. Jade Hanson/Alexis Allen 6-2, 6-2