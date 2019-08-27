Kicking off with a pair of Owatonna girls tennis matches on Monday, Aug. 19 and quickly picking up steam, the fall sports season has officially commenced.
The results? Well, those have been a mixed bag.
Tennis began with back-to-back losses to Eden Prairie and Lakeville North before rebounding with two wins in three matches, bringing its record to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Nine Conference as of Tuesday morning.
The Owatonna boys and girls soccer teams have always prided themselves in putting together a challenging nonconference schedule, and sometimes that means taking a few lumps. The boys allowed two unanswered goals in the second half and lost 4-2 to Farmington in its season-opener last Thursday before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Lakeville North on Saturday. The girls played to a scoreless tie through 45 minutes against the Panthers, but allowed three goals in the second half and lost 3-0.
"I will say despite the score, Emilee Zirngible played really well at goalie for us," said OHS girls coach, Nate Gendron. "She had a lot of big saves and kept the game close. First half we were really even, then we made mental mistakes in the second half and North capitalized on those mistakes."
The second-ranked Medford volleyball team opened the season against the team it lost to in the Class A state championship match in 2018 and struggled out of the gates in a 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-18) setback to Minneota. Blooming Prairie also began the new year with a loss, coming up short against Randolph, 3-2 (20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 26-28, 11-15).
One of the major bright spots from the first week of action came from the Owatonna football team. The Huskies out-scored all three Class 6A opponents at its scrimmages in Prior Lake and showed tenacity on defense and balance on offense.
Action kicks into full gear this week as all four area football teams open their respective seasons and cross country squads finally hit the course. OHS volleyball opened its campaign against Eastview on Tuesday and swimming and diving hits the pool for the first time on Thursday.
Here a quick breakdown of some key matchups on Thursday:
Football: NRHEG at Jackson County Central, 7 p.m.
Fresh off a season in which the Panthers captured the Section 2-AA championship and finished with a 9-3 overall record, NRHEG is the first area football team to get going when they hit the road to take on the always-tough Jackson County Central Huskies.
The Panthers — who avenged an early-season blowout loss to W-E-M by beating the Bucs 46-6 in the section title game before losing to eventual Class AA champion, Caledonia, in the state quarterfinals — have just five returning starters from 2018, but one of them is all-district quarterback, Blake Ihrke. As a junior in 2018, he tossed 24 touchdowns and surpassed 1,700 yards through the air. His favorite target will be speedy receiver, Lonnie Wilson (18 receptions, 418 yards, 5 TDs in 2018).
Consistently ranked in the state’s top 10 for Class AAA last season, JCC will no doubt test the youthful Panthers in all phases. The Huskies finished second in the South Central White Division and posted a 9-2 overall mark, losing to eventual Class AAA runner-up, Fairmont, by one point in the Section 2-AAA championship game. Senior running back, Bradley Buhl, Jr., is a bulldozer at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. JCC also retains last season’s starting quarterback, Rudy Voss.
The teams have only met on the gridiron twice in 1961 and 1962 when NRHEG had yet to include Ellendale in its cooperative. The Panthers won both of those games.
Volleyball: Goodhue at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
This early-season showdown could have postseason implications down the road as both teams will battle in the middle of the clustered Section 1-A. The Wildcats defeated the Awesome Blossoms twice in 2018, but Blooming Prairie returns eight letterwinners and showed some life in a season-opening match against Randolph last week. Julia Worke and Megan Oswald combined for 29 kills against the Rockets while Heather Pirkl surpassed 1,000 career assists.
Goodhue lost first-team all-conference middle hitter, Kate Opsahl, to graduation, but retains junior libero Torrie Rehder and junior setter Hannah Gadient.
The last time the Blossoms defeated the Wildcats was on Oct. 5, 2017 in a 3-2 decision in Blooming Prairie.
Girls soccer: Mankato West at Owatonna, 7 p.m.
After starting the season with a 3-0 loss to defending Section 1-AA champion, Lakeville North, the schedule doesn't get any easier for the Huskies when they host Mankato West.
The Scarlets rolled through the Big Nine Conference undefeated at 11-0-0 last season and won three Section 2-A tournament games by a combined score of 9-1. They averaged 4.1 goals per game while allowed just 0.7 and defeated Owatonna, 2-1, on Aug. 30, 2018.
West’s conference-championship team was chock full of seniors last year and the Scarlets lost their top three scorers to graduation and have 12 combined sophomores and juniors on the current roster. Monera McMahon is the team’s leading offensive threat from last season (8 goals) and has helped the Scarlets begin the season 2-0-0 with wins against Orono and Albert Lea.