VARSITY ROSTER
Lauren Borgerding, defense, senior
Anna Herzog, forward, senior
Sydney Hunst, forward, senior
Calbey Podein, forward, senior
Grace Wolfe, defense, senior
Kaitlyn Grandia, forward, junior
Olivia Herzog, forward, junior
Gabriella Lamont, forward, junior
Maddy Wilker, forward, junior
Ava Wolfe, goalie, junior
Kaelyn Frear-Boerner, forward, sophomore
Ezra Oien, forward, sophomore
Kylie Rumler, forward, sophomore
Emily Schmidt, defense, sophomore
Sarah Snitker, defense, sophomore
Macy Stanton, forward, sophomore
Abby Vetsch, defense, sophomore
Molly Achterkirch, forward, freshman
Aleah Anderson, forward, freshman
Samantha Bogen, forward, freshman
Lillian Hunst, defense, freshman
Madison McGinn, forward, freshman
Halle Oldefendt, forward, freshman
Zoie Roush, forward, freshman
Kate Sande, defense, freshman
Mikayla Wilker, goalie, freshman
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 14 — vs. Austin, 7 p.m.
Jan. 16 — vs. Mankato West, 1 p.m.
Jan. 21 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.
Jan. 23 — at Mankato East, 2 p.m.
Jan. 26 — vs. Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Jan. 28 — at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 2 — vs. Rochester Century, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4 — at Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Feb. 9 — at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11 — vs. Winona, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 — vs. Albert Lea, 7 p.m.
Feb. 20 — at Rochester Mayo, 2 p.m.
Feb. 23 — at Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 25 — vs. Mankato East, 7 p.m.
March 2 — at Winona, 7:15 p.m.
March 4 — vs. Northfield, 7 p.m.
March 8 — at Austin, 7 p.m.
March 13 — at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
KEY MATCHUPS
Jan. 16 vs. Mankato West — If you’re looking for the Big 9 Conference’s surprise team, the Scarlets might be a good bet. Mankato West graduates only two players from last season’s team, and out of the 68 goals it scored last season, it will return 61 of those. That returning production includes junior forward Molly Grundhoffer, who finished last season with 27 goals and 10 assists in 24 games. The Scarlets will also feature senior Sarah Olsen, who played every minute in net last season.
Jan. 28 at Northfield — The Huskies and Raiders were the only conference teams to beat one another last season, and with both bringing plenty of scoring punch back, figure to fight over the Big 9 Conference crown against this season. The two teams split the title last year after Owatonna won 2-1 in overtime in the regular-season finale, before Northfield exacted some revenge with a 4-2 victory in the Section 1AA quarterfinals. Back for the Huskies is sophomore forward Ezra Oien, who racked up 30 goals and 16 assists in 22 games as a freshman. The Raiders return plenty of youthful scoring as well with sophomore Ava Stanchina (22 goals, 11 assists), freshman Ayla Pulle (11 goals, 14 assists) and sophomore Tove Sorenson (16 goals, 3 assists). Northfield also added freshman defender Grace McCoshen, who last year tallied five goals and 16 assists for Faribault. These two teams will also meet March 4 in Owatonna.