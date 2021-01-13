VARSITY ROSTER

Lauren Borgerding, defense, senior

Anna Herzog, forward, senior

Sydney Hunst, forward, senior

Calbey Podein, forward, senior

Grace Wolfe, defense, senior

Kaitlyn Grandia, forward, junior

Olivia Herzog, forward, junior

Gabriella Lamont, forward, junior

Maddy Wilker, forward, junior

Ava Wolfe, goalie, junior

Kaelyn Frear-Boerner, forward, sophomore

Ezra Oien, forward, sophomore

Kylie Rumler, forward, sophomore

Emily Schmidt, defense, sophomore

Sarah Snitker, defense, sophomore

Macy Stanton, forward, sophomore

Abby Vetsch, defense, sophomore

Molly Achterkirch, forward, freshman

Aleah Anderson, forward, freshman

Samantha Bogen, forward, freshman

Lillian Hunst, defense, freshman

Madison McGinn, forward, freshman

Halle Oldefendt, forward, freshman

Zoie Roush, forward, freshman

Kate Sande, defense, freshman

Mikayla Wilker, goalie, freshman

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 14 — vs. Austin, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 — vs. Mankato West, 1 p.m.

Jan. 21 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23 — at Mankato East, 2 p.m.

Jan. 26 — vs. Red Wing, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 — at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 2 — vs. Rochester Century, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4 — at Red Wing, 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 — at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11 — vs. Winona, 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 — vs. Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Feb. 20 — at Rochester Mayo, 2 p.m.

Feb. 23 — at Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 25 — vs. Mankato East, 7 p.m.

March 2 — at Winona, 7:15 p.m.

March 4 — vs. Northfield, 7 p.m.

March 8 — at Austin, 7 p.m.

March 13 — at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

KEY MATCHUPS

Jan. 16 vs. Mankato West — If you’re looking for the Big 9 Conference’s surprise team, the Scarlets might be a good bet. Mankato West graduates only two players from last season’s team, and out of the 68 goals it scored last season, it will return 61 of those. That returning production includes junior forward Molly Grundhoffer, who finished last season with 27 goals and 10 assists in 24 games. The Scarlets will also feature senior Sarah Olsen, who played every minute in net last season.

Jan. 28 at Northfield — The Huskies and Raiders were the only conference teams to beat one another last season, and with both bringing plenty of scoring punch back, figure to fight over the Big 9 Conference crown against this season. The two teams split the title last year after Owatonna won 2-1 in overtime in the regular-season finale, before Northfield exacted some revenge with a 4-2 victory in the Section 1AA quarterfinals. Back for the Huskies is sophomore forward Ezra Oien, who racked up 30 goals and 16 assists in 22 games as a freshman. The Raiders return plenty of youthful scoring as well with sophomore Ava Stanchina (22 goals, 11 assists), freshman Ayla Pulle (11 goals, 14 assists) and sophomore Tove Sorenson (16 goals, 3 assists). Northfield also added freshman defender Grace McCoshen, who last year tallied five goals and 16 assists for Faribault. These two teams will also meet March 4 in Owatonna.

